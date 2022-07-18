Train, Jewel and Blues Traveler offer standout show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

A musical train rolled onto the stage at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 15 and had audience members singing and dancing for nearly four hours.
The entertainment roster that night starred hit band Train, singer Jewel and Blues Traveler. It was a night for enjoying hit after hit and some special surprises from three outstanding acts.
Train, which was established as a band in San Francisco during the mid-'90s, performed a nearly two-hour show. The band is currently on its AM Gold Tour in support of its latest album titled "AM Gold."
Prior to Train taking the stage, the audience was treated to hearing recorded tunes which were big on AM radio several decades ago. DJ Casey Kasem was heard introducing the tunes. It proved a pleasant intro to Train's energetic show.
Train, featuring lead singer Pat Monahan, began their concert with the uptempo "AM Gold," which had fans up out of their seats and dancing right away. The show featured stellar renditions of Train's hits and various other tunes.
Woman faces felony after flipping off, shoulder checking officer, Porter County cops say
'Where are we supposed to go?': Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Portage man ejected from vehicle during I-94 crash, police say
WATCH NOW: Lake County cop and civilian vehicle collide in Gary; civilian driver dies, ISP says
Valpo man dies after rolling convertible, officials say
Four shot Monday in what Region police call 'a terrible night in our city'
Gary man killed in homicide, investigation ongoing
UPDATE: 9-year-old who drowned at lake identified, officials say
Fair fun: Porter County Fair begins this week in Valpo
7-year-old boy killed in homicide, officials say
Domestic dispute leads to shooting in park
'I document all this stuff because it's in my heart': Steel City Storm videos chronicle Gary's past and present
Region woman shot dead in car while driving, police say
Babysitter goes on trial for child neglect, battery
UPDATE: Stalled train snarls Thursday morning traffic in Valpo; mechanical issues blamed
Monahan, who is a dynamic showman, continues to exhibit strong vocals during his live performances. He also easily interacts with the audience as he took selfies with fans from the stage during a portion of the show.
Among song highlights during the concert were the lively "Save Me San Francisco," "Calling All Angels," "Hey, Soul Sister," "Drive By," which was paired with The Beatles "Hey Jude," "Meet Virginia," "Drops of Jupiter" and the ballad "Marry Me."
Other standout segments were a cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On," the pairing of Monahan's and John Popper of Blues Traveler's vocals on "Bruises/Love the One You're With" as well as Jewel performing with Train on the medley of "Dancing Queen/Listen to the Music."
Blues Traveler performed first during the triple bill concert. Front man harmonica-playing John Popper is still offering up top notch vocals in concert. Tunes on the band's set list included "But Anyway," "Run-Around" and a cover of "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."
Jewel's set proved a dynamic one as well. Her vocals shone throughout the performance. Among tunes on Jewel's setlist were "No More Tears," "Alibis," "Who Will Save Your Soul" and "You Were Meant For Me," on which her son Kase Townes Murray played drums.
For more information on Train's AM Gold Tour, visit
savemesanfrancisco.com. For additional information on concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, visit livenation.com.
Throwback Thursday: A look back at the Hobart Lakefront Festival
Dam Duck Race
Rubber ducks are cleaned up following the Dam Duck Race Sunday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
The audience watches as rubber ducks flow through the Dam Duck Race Sunday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Hobart JROTC members Victoria Wehmeyer, left, and Abigail Clemmons clean up rubber ducks following the Dam Duck Race Sunday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Hobart JROTC member Noah Payne uses his kayak to push rubber ducks along their way Sunday during the Dam Duck Race at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Hobart JROTC members push rubber ducks along their way Sunday during the Dam Duck Race at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Hobart JROTC member Noah Payne helps clean up rubber ducks following the Dam Duck Race Sunday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Rubber ducks are dropped from the Lake George Dam for the Dam Duck Race Sunday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Hobart JROTC member Noah Payne packs up rubber ducks following the Dam Duck Race Sunday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Hobart JROTC member Noah Payne packs up rubber ducks following the Dam Duck Race Sunday, Aug. 19, at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Rubber ducks are cleaned up following the Dam Duck Race Sunday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Rubber ducks are cleaned up following the Dam Duck Race Sunday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dam Duck Race
From right, Hobart JROTC members Noah Payne, Abigail Clemmons and Cara Barnett clean up rubber ducks following the Dam Duck Race Sunday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
The boat of Boy Scout Troop 65 capsizes in Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta during the Lakefront Festival at Festival Park on Aug. 19 in Hobart. For more Daily Region Snapshots go to
nwi.com/galleries.
JONATHAN MIANO, THE TIMES
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
A boat built by Trinity Lutheran Church races in Hobart's Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Boat Regatta Saturday during the Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
The Corn Getters, Dan Silich, right, and his son Adam Silich, left, race in Hobart's Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday. The Corn Getters came in first place.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
The boat of Boy Scout Troop 65 capsizes in Hobart's Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday during the Lakefront Festival at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Dan Silich of the Corn Getters celebrates his win in Hobart's Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday during the Lakefront Festival at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
People watch Hobart's Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday during the Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Tyler Jaworski, of Boy Scout Troop 65, walks back to shore after his troop's boat capsized in Hobart's Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
A trophy given to the Corn Getters, Dan Silich, and his son Adam Silich, after Hobart's Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday. The Corn Getters came in first place with their fourth consecutive win.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
People watch Hobart's Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday during the Lakefront Festival at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Tyler Jaworski, of Boy Scout Troop 65, swims back to shore after his troop's boat capsized in Hobart's Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Boat Regatta Saturday during the Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
Spectators at the Hobart Lakefront Festival look over the Lake George dam Sunday during what should have been the festival's duck race. The race was canceled due to the unusually high water from the previous weeks' rainfall. A raffle was conducted using duck numbers instead.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
The finish line to the annual Hobart Lakefront Festival's plastic duck race sits un-used Sunday near Lake George. The race was canceled due to the unusually high water from recent rains.
Suzanne Tennant
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
The only ducks that won during what should have been the Hobart Lakefront Festival's plastic duck race were the real ducks fed by Conner Morton, 9. The race was canceled due to the unusually high water from recent rains. A raffle was held instead.
Suzanne Tennant
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
Residents look over the Lake George dam Sunday during what should have been the Hobart Lakefront Festival's duck race. The race was canceled due to the unusually high water. There was a raffle held instead.
Suzanne Tennant
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
The only ducks that won during what should have been the Hobart Lakefront Festival's plastic duck race were the real ducks fed by Evelyn Brajcki, 3, and Conner Morton, 9. The race was canceled due to the unusually high water from recent rains. A raffle was held instead. S
Suzanne Tennant
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race Saturday at Festival Park drew a number of fanciful entries.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart’s 2015 Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park featured a “dragon boat” among competitors.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race is underway at last year's fest at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Members of Boy Scout Troop 69 of Hobart capsize after competing in the annual cardboard boat race during Hobart's Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
"The Wood Splitters" Mike Bates, left, and John Holland capsize in the annual cardboard boat race during Hobart's Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Spectators watch the "Corngetters" Dan Silich, center, and his son Adam Silich, right, take to the water in the annual cardboard boat race during Hobart's Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Members of Boy Scout Troop 65 of Hobart exit the water after the annual cardboard boat race during Hobart's Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
XX in the annual cardboard boat race during Hobart's Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Carl Bailey, left, and Rick Boshoven, right, representing Trinty Memorial Lutheran Church, compete in the annual cardboard boat race during Hobart's Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Boy Scout Troop 69 of Hobart compete in the annual cardboard boat race during Hobart's Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Boaters compete in the annual cardboard boat race during Hobart's Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
The "Corngetters" Dan Silich, background, and his son Adam Silich representing Local 1066 took first place in the annual cardboard boat race during Hobart's Lakefront Festival at Festival Park in Hobart.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race at Festival Park.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Dam Duck Race
Rubber ducks fill the outlet on the other side of Lake George Dam as participants enter their ducks to race in the Dam Duck Race as part of a past Hobart Lakefront Festival.
Times file
Dam Duck Race
Hobart JROTC cadet Kaylee Gubricky helps splash rubber ducks along the race course in 2014 for the Dam Duck Race at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kyle Telechan
Dam Duck Race
Onlookers gather near Lake George Dam on Saturday to watch the Dam Duck Race at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kyle Telechan
Dam Duck Race
Hobart resident Scott Buhmann ushers stuck ducks toward the finish corral on Saturday during the Dam Duck Race at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Kyle Telechan
Hobart's Lakefront Festival continues through Sunday
Cameron Martinez, 2, pulls out a duck at one of the carnival games Thursday on the midway at the Hobart Lakefront Festival.
Dan Shelton, The Times
Hobart's Dam Duck Race
Hobart - Hundreds of visitors gather near the Lake George dam on Sunday to watch the Dam Duck Race. The race, which is the traditional end to the annual Hobart Lakefront festival, awards the owner of the first place duck with $1000.
Kyle Telechan
Heart of the community -- Hobart
People line up for steak during the Hobart Lions Club Steak Fry
last summer at the Hobart Lakefront festival downtown.
Dan Shelton, File | The Times
Lakefront Festival
Joe Larson, of Hobart, mans the grill Friday night for the Lions
Club Steak Fry at the Hobart Lakefront Festival. The four-day
festival at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, ends Sunday. It
includes nightly entertainment, a beer garden, arts and crafts
vendors and a pig roast. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The highlight of the event each year is
the Dam Duck Race, which will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. For more
information, call (219) 942-2987.
Dan Shelton | The Times
Lakefront brims with festivities
Pots overflowing with wooden roses for sale populate Hebron resident Debbie Swinson's booth Thursday at Hobart's Lakefront Festival.
Tony V. Martin | The Times
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!