Three Oregon siblings raised in a home "filled with love and music" have found their version of the American Dream thanks to unyielding family support, a deep desire to honor their late mother, and getting the opportunity last May to showcase their talents as semi-finalists on the NBC-TV hit series "America's Got Talent."
Once called The Humlie Family Trio, when they were kids performing locally at community events in their small Oregon town of McMinnville, the now adult group of multi-instrumentalists/vocalists adopted the name We Three when they began their trek down the road to stardom.
The three -- 27-year-old Joshua Humlie, 24-year-old Bethany Blanchard and 21-year-old Manny Humlie -- were an instant hit after NBC cameras showed them dedicating their original song "Heaven's Not Too Far" to their late mother, a singer who passed on the gift of music to her children before cancer took her from them two years ago. The performance earned them a standing ovation.
Written from their mother's perspective, the song showcased the band's amazing vocal harmonies and became a viral hit. "We've had a lifetime of singing together to get it right," said primary lead vocalist Manny of the unique way their voices meld. Bethany told of how music was always being played and performed in their home while growing up and how both parents encouraged and supported their love of music and their wanting to play instruments. Their father, also a musician/singer, along with other family members, was in the studio to cheer them on during their televised competition.
“The time spent on 'America's Got Talent' was pure magic and made us even more determined to succeed as a band. We have always dreamt of bringing our music to people and that (show) opened the door for us to do just that, and now this tour is taking that even further,” said Joshua.
Armed with a brand new, self-titled album of 12 original songs, (including "Heaven's Not Too Far"), the group is now two weeks into a 34-date tour of America bringing them to Chicago's Subterranean tonight for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Originally booked at Park West, the venue was changed last week, but all Park West tickets will be honored. More: subt.net.
"We're doing the songs from the album and other stuff too," teased Manny. "We're always working on new songs," added Bethany, hinting some of those may be road-tested at these performances.
Surprisingly, the trio did not go through the kind of rigorous audition process most talent show contestants tell of, but instead were "invited" to be on the program. "It was all a wonderful experience," said Bethany. "We loved every minute of the experience. It was like a dream come true for us to be there and that dream is continuing with this tour. It’s what we have always wanted, to travel with our music and be able to meet fans and share our music with them in person. It's so exciting."
Joshua and Manny both love watching audiences sing the words to their songs right along with the group. "That songs we wrote are connecting with people is an amazing feeling," said Manny. Bethany said response has been strong and getting stronger with every show. "We're still relatively early into the tour, but we look forward to every show, every city and meeting people every night."
Their second single, the first since "We Three" was released in late February, is titled, "Lifeline." The song has already gotten millions of streams on a variety of online platforms, thanks in no small part to a new music video directed by Derich Hartfell, filmed earlier this year in their hometown during an actual winter rainstorm. That video can be viewed on their website: wethreemusic.com.