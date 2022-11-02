Trumpeter extraordinaire: Chris Botti to perform at Four Winds Casino

Chris Botti has long interpreted songs in a unique way with his talents on the trumpet.

The Grammy-winning musician will bring his latest show to Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan on Friday.

Botti said he’s enjoying his recent concerts and is happy to be back in the performance arena.

“I’m so grateful to be back and to see people in the audience. It’s a wonderful feeling to be back,” Botti said, during a recent telephone interview.

“I’m one of the few (musicians) who when the pandemic shut down happened, didn’t do any interviews or Zoom concerts,” he said.

He said unlike singer/songwriters, who can “put up a camera and sing” for an online performance, it’s quite different for a jazz musician who often interacts with other musicians or instruments.

“You can’t Zoom a jazz career,” he said.

The musician said he’s actually now been back touring for the last year and a half. He did his first concert back from the pandemic in Central Park last year and his second in Ukraine.

Botti is currently finishing a new album, which he said will possibly be released next summer. “It’s my first album on Blue Note Records,” he said.

A native of Oregon, Botti studied at Indiana University in Bloomington during the 1980s.

The trumpeter, who came into the public eye during the 2000s, has long played concerts in the Region and the Chicagoland area, including shows at the former Star Plaza Theatre, The Chicago Theatre and The Venue at Horseshoe Casino.

In addition to his theater concerts, Botti has performed on specialty jazz cruises.

“I’ve done three or four cruises,” he said, adding in January he’s booked for the Blue Note Records Jazz Cruise.

“In January of 2024, I’ll have the first cruise under my own name,” Botti said. “There’ll be a myriad of artists with me.”

According to Botti, touring can be grueling but it’s necessary to get the music out there.

“We’re maniacs,” he said, about his band’s touring schedule. “We’re going to be touring every single day between now and March.”

But Botti said he feels “fortunate” about being able to perform extensively for fans. “I’m so grateful to have my career transpire the way it did.”

The fact that he loves what he does keeps Botti going.

Botti said audiences can expect a varied concert at the Four Winds.

“It’s a show that runs all over the place...from rock (songs) to jazz,” he said.

It’s actually become a trademark of Botti’s to perform with a band of musicians who have the ability to perform a mix of musical genres. “They’re incredible musicians. It’s an all star band,” he said.