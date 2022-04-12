Tyler Reese Tritt to perform at Gary's Hard Rock Cafe

Tyler Reese Tritt is looking forward to sharing her music with Country music fans in the Region on April 15.

Tritt will perform as part of Hard Rock Cafe's Country Music Fridays at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Admission is free.

"I'm honored to perform there," said Tritt during a recent telephone interview. Tritt, who is the daughter of country superstar Travis Tritt, said she's always enjoyed country music. She grew to love it while as a young child as she was introduced to it via her father's career.

"He was definitely very influential for me. I grew up hearing about and learning about country (music) history," she said. Learning about artists such as Linda Ronstadt and Pam Tillis, she said, was exciting and interesting to her and it also made her fall more in love with music and specifically the country genre.

For Tritt, country music "tells a story."

"It's very relatable and talks about what you're going through at the time," she said.

Tritt said she learned about musical instruments and more about the music industry and performing while attending her father's sound checks while she was growing up.

She said she was "captivated" by what her father did for a living. "I thought, 'He gets to do this?'"

Little by little, Tritt, 24, began performing on her own. At the age of 14, in 2012, she recorded the tune “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough,” with her father. She then began opening for her father while he was touring. Later she began touring on her own.

Tritt released her debut single "Perfect" in 2017.

"This is something I always wanted to do," Tritt said about performing. The entertainer said as a child she always had a dream to sing. Her favorite musical was "The Little Mermaid," she said.

"I would sing 'Part of Your World' at the top of my lungs," she said with a chuckle.

FYI: Tyler Reese Tritt will perform at 9 p.m. April 15 at Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. The show is part of Country Music Fridays. Admission is free. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

