Evan Tyrone Martin believes there's something special about the music and vocals of Nat King Cole.
"There's an earnestness, honesty, emotion and depth to Nat King Cole's voice that doesn't exist in a lot of singing anymore," said Martin.
Martin is paying tribute to Cole and his musical catalog in "Unforgettable: Falling in Love with Nat King Cole," a musical one-man production taking place at 6 and 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at Theatre at the Center in Munster.
The singer will present Cole's signature songs in concert as well as talk a bit about the iconic entertainer who began singing in church in Chicago and later emerged on the jazz and pop scenes.
"This will be my first time performing at Theatre at the Center," Martin said. He said the Cole production, which is presented by Artists Lounge Live, established by Michael and Angela Ingersoll, has been performed for the past two years.
Artists Lounge Live puts the music and lives of iconic singers such as Cole, Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald and others into the spotlight by presenting touring shows highlighting signature songs and key moments in the lives of the legends.
The singer said the Ingersolls want to put the focus on legendary artists from the '40s, '50s and '60s whose music stands out for its excellence. "They want to make sure these songs and artists don't get lost," Martin said.
Martin said the show is essentially the same production every time it's done. For the holidays, though, it can change slightly.
"We may be adding a couple of surprises," he said, about the New Year's Eve show in Munster.
Martin said for audience members who are Cole fans who feel they know every song he recorded or sang, they may even be a little surprised or learn a few things from this show.
"I've learned a lot as we've gone along," Martin said.
Through "Unforgettable," Martin said he hopes audience members have a special musical experience. "I'd like it to be a fun evening. I do a lot of chatting with the audience."
The singer has long loved the musical art form.
"Music is so connected to my emotions. It's so much a part of my core. I can't imagine not having that piece of me as part of my everyday life," Martin said.
"My entire family is pretty musical," Martin said, adding he grew up around people who listened to a variety of music.
Martin, who grew up in Cleveland, has lived in Chicago for the last decade.
In "Unforgettable," fans will hear a variety of Cole's songs, including "Smile," "Straighten Up and Fly Right," "L-O-V-E" and more.