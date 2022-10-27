Varied musical happenings presented in the Region

Halloween comes a little early at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in downtown Hobart as the venue’s weekly “Acoustic Thursday” free concert series invites revelers of all ages to don costumes for tonight’s performance as popular Hobart teen rocker Geddy Trezak performs solo. This family-friendly “Halloween Party” includes a costume contest for various prizes. The restaurant’s full menu and bar is available. Free candy handouts for kids start at 6 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 and running to 9:30 p.m. No cost. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

Another place to get a jump on Halloween musically speaking is at tonight’s “Halloween Jam” from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Region Ale (1080 Highway 41) in Schererville with Nick Kazonis & Friends. Jammers are welcome to step up and perform with the band. A costume contest is planned. More: 219-322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.

Bring your dancing shoes as things get 50 shades of purple this Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart, when Gabriel Sanchez steps out to recreate the music of the great paisley one, Prince. Since 2002, Sanchez has been portraying Prince on stage, first in a regional theater production of “Purple Rain,” that expanded to a full tribute stage show with Sanchez backed by a powerful and funky live ensemble. More: theprinceexperience.com. Tickets for The Prince Experience start at: $20. More: brickartlive.com.

This Friday evening at 7 p.m. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary welcomes to their Hard Rock Live! concert stage, Paul Anka, one of the most successful pop music songwriters of the 20th Century.

The Canadian-born songsmith wrote such classics as “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” (for Buddy Holly), “My Way” (for Frank Sinatra), “She’s A Lady” (for Tom Jones), “This Is It” (for Michael Jackson), and the theme song for “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.”

Paul Anka has written well over 500 songs and has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide since his career began in 1957, when “Diana” sold 20 million records, making him a household name with teenagers.

At 80 years of age, Paul Anka continues to record and release new product. Earlier this year his latest album, “Sessions,” hit the market in a variety of formats. With each new release comes a new tour, as the iconic entertainer continues to deliver a generation-spanning repertoire that earns him standing ovations before taking a final bow. Tickets for this Friday’s 7 p.m. performance are $79.50 and up.

Free over 21 shows at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, include Friday’s country concert at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage by Chicago-based country-rock band, Buckle. The Council Oak Stage on Friday presents the guitar-driven Chicago-style blues of The Ivy Ford Band, followed on Saturday by the blues group, Mississippi Heat. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Beaver & Friends will perform acoustic from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.). The weekend presents a double-night of Halloween revelry, with back to back costume parties dubbed as “A Monsters of Rock Weekend,” featuring The Crawpuppies on Friday and The High Street Band on Saturday. On Sunday, storyteller Cindy Horgash tells spooky tales of ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night from 6-8 p.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

Grammy Award-nominated gospel singer/songwriter/producer and pastor Kim Burrell performs a 6:30 p.m. concert on Friday at St. Timothy Community Church (600 W. 25th Ave.) in Gary. Texas-born Burrell began her career with The Rev. James Cleveland and has recorded as a special guest with the likes of Harry Connick Jr., Stevie Wonder, George Clinton, Kelly Price, Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams, while also releasing several of her own albums for the Tommy Boy and Shanachie Records labels. Tickets start at: $15. More: 219-977-0079 or sttimothychurch.org.

Acoustic rocker Josh Andrews performs from 7-10 p.m. this Friday for the first time at Luna Kitchen & Cocktails (600 Gateway Blvd.) in Chesterton. More: 219-728-1442.

Classic pop and rock await you Saturday at Marko’s (2385 Willowcreek Road) in Portage as ZODIAC performs for the venue’s official Halloween Costume Party from 9 p.m. until well past the witching hour. More: markosbarandgrill.com or 219-763-3779.

Heavier classic rock is served at Buddy & Pals (340 US 30) in Schererville on Saturday for a costume contest with the NWI rock band Gerhart. More: facebook.com/gerhartmusic.

This Friday at Leroy’s Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) finds NWI veteran rocker The Nomad Planets dishing out a mixed bag of great original songs with some sure to please classic rock covers. On Saturday, Leroy’s Halloween Party includes a costume contest and music provided by Dead To Rights and special guest, Mama. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

It’s heavy metal on Friday with Metallica tribute band Blackened at Griffith’s Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road). Halloween is celebrated Saturday with the party rock and dance music of Mr. Funnyman Band. More: Avenue912Events.com.

Yours truly will be haunting the local radio airwaves this Sunday via my 6-9 p.m. all vinyl WIMS-AM/FM radio program “NEEDLE DROP.” Because it was so popular with listeners last Halloween, I will once again be playing the entire two album 1978 release, “Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds.” This special rock opera-style recreation tells the classic tale of Earth being invaded by aliens from Mars, and features Sir Richard Burton as narrator, with music by such notables as Phil Lynott (Thin Lizzy), Justin Hayward (Moody Blues), Chris Thompson (Manfred Mann’s Earth Band), David Essex, and others. Tune in at AM-1420, 95.1FM and 106.7 FM (Valpo), via the Tune-In App, or by streaming at wimsradio.com.

Next Tuesday’s 7-8 p.m. “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges” — heard weekly on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio — will feature an interview with iconic singer/songwriter Karla Bonoff, just prior to her live performance that same night with special guest Nina Gerber at Chicago’s City Winery (1200 W. Randolph St.) in Chicago. Tune in on the dial or stream it live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.