Venable helping forge a new generation of blues

For blues lovers, the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary is the place to be Friday. That is when gifted blues-rocker Ally Venable and her self-named power trio will give a 9 p.m. performance on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage.
The Kilgore, Texas-born and bred guitarist/vocalist has been heralded by the fans and artists of the blues community for the last few years now and is touring behind her fourth and latest album, "Heart of Fire," now available via Ruf Records on multiple formats, including vinyl.
Inspired and heavily influenced by a couple of fellow Texan music makers, Venable took to singing in church, started performing country music after hearing Miranda Lambert, and turned to the blues once she discovered Stevie Ray Vaughan. She released her first local EP at age 14, went professional at age 16 with her first full length album ("No Glass Shoes"), toured across America and throughout Europe at 18, and hit the number one slot on the Billboard Blues Chart at age 21.
Venable's star became bright enough after the release of her 2019 "Texas Honey" album to secure veteran producer Jim Gaines to ride the control board during the recording of "Heart of Fire." The album is an 11-song collection of mostly original material, save for the unique treatment of Bill Wither's "Use Me." As good as her earlier albums ("Puppet Show" and "Texas Honey") were, it took Gaines to help Venable hone her sound. Gaines previously produced sessions for her guitar hero Vaughan, along with such top-tiered talent as Santana and Journey.
Venable is an artist to watch and to expect big things from as her journey continues. This petite but powerhouse band leader has hit a new high with "Heart of Fire," proving she is in the forefront of a new generation of fret-fingering ladies now leading the charge in modern guitar-driven blues, alongside the likes of Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson and rising Chicago newcomer, Ivy Ford.
There's nobody saying "pretty good for a girl," anymore with Venable and those aforementioned ladies now stepping into the global spotlight and riding high on the radar. Move over boys, because these girls with guitars are rightfully claiming their share of the turf. More: 219-228-2383.
Original acoustic music finds an audience
The Acoustic Songwriter Showcase Night, presented monthly at Smokey Jo's (475 W. Burrville) in Crete and hosted by local musician/writer Danny Lemmon, is no longer able to welcome "walk ups." Beginning next month, all interested songwriters must now schedule a performance slot by contacting Lemmon directly at 708-431-0677.
"I'm pleased to say that the event is no longer being done in an 'open mic' format. I have had great participation and quality to the point I am now able to schedule the songwriters a month or two in advance," said Lemmon. "This offers people a place to have dinner, cocktails, and craft beers while enjoying an evening of all original music from local songwriters in a relaxed, acoustic setting."
For the next Songwriter Night on Nov. 10, the original talent roster will feature the following music-makers -- Zak Kerkhoven, Barry Sperti, Rocky McCoy, Dominic D'Andrea, Joe Goodrich, Billy Klein, Stan Karcz and Gary Lee Kirkpatrick. Admission to the 6-10 p.m. 21 and older events are free. More: 708-672-3383.
Steepwater aligns with the Planets
The Steepwater Band and Nomad Planets -- two of the Region's most popular and acclaimed original music groups -- will share a double bill on Saturday at The Acorn (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Nomad Planets will open the 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central concert with Steepwater to follow. Both bands have original albums on the market, with Steepwater's latest release "Turn of the Wheel," dropping in late 2020.
"We didn't want to sit on it," said Steepwater guitarist/vocalist Jeff Massey. "We wanted people to hear the music, so we decided to just go ahead and release the new album during the height of COVID last year since people were stuck at home and were in need of new music. We figured we would tour behind it once things opened up and that's what we're starting to do now." While Saturday's performance at The Acorn will include songs from others released in their deep catalog of albums, Massey said a lot of the songs from "Turn of the Wheel" will be featured for the first time on stage since the group is once again playing live shows. More: steepwater.com.
Rock Halloween with me
Professional Northwest Indiana storyteller/actor Grant Fitch will deliver disturbing tales of the macabre as written by Edgar Allan Poe and other classic horror masters live on stage tonight from 7-9 p.m. at Tom Lounges' Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. The $10 admission includes light refreshments during intermission.
The second half of "Halloween At The Bin" happens Friday with "Magic From The Asylum" featuring illusionist Nicky Jade and his lovely assistant April Reign. Tickets are $5 for this 16 and older event (no children for this one). Because tickets are strictly limited to 40 for both Bin events, advance tickets are strongly recommended by calling 219-945-9511.
Yours truly will be haunting the local radio airwaves this Halloween Sunday via my 6-9 p.m. all vinyl WIMS-AM/FM radio program "NEEDLE DROP." To celebrate the holiday, I will be playing the two album 1978 release -- "Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds." This special rock opera-style recreation tells the classic tale of Earth being invaded by aliens from Mars, with the late Sir Richard Burton serving as narrator, with musical performances added by such top rockers as Phil Lynott (of Thin Lizzy), Justin Hayward (of Moody Blues), Chris Thompson (of Manfred Mann's Earth Band), David Essex, and others. Tune in on the dial at AM-1420, 95.1FM and 106.7 FM (Valpo), or stream live at wimsradio.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Tonight's scheduled concert by CrazytownX and Green Jelly at Hobart Art Theater has been canceled. Friday's Hairbanger's Ball is a recommended show for those who came of age in the 1980s. This group rocks the fashions and the music of the era incredibly well, creating a bit of a time warp. Their audiences often dress the part with plenty of spandex, leather, lace, make-up and Aqua-Net in the house. Ticket range: $12-$15. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. show with special guest, Fatal Order. Things go back a decade earlier Saturday as tribute band Kashmir brings back the Led Zeppelin experience of the 1970s with its 8 p.m. show. Ticket range: $10-$15 with VIP options available. More: brickartlive.com.
• Tonight finds guitarist Joe Villani mixing up covers and his originals at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Friday is the night of the "Hoodoo Voodoo Blues Costume Ball" with Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse performing and costume contest happening. Saturday finds the Nigel Mac Band rockin' Elements. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes The Howlin' Hoosiers and a night of blues-rock on Friday. The "Leroy's Halloween Bash" with a costume contest happens on Saturday with music by Downfall. Music 8 p.m.-midnight both nights. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Open Mic Monday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City finds Americana singer-songwriter/guitarist James Gedda returning as this week's musical host. Backline is provided for the 6-9 p.m. all ages event. Early sign up recommended. No charge. More: 219-210-3813.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.