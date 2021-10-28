Venable helping forge a new generation of blues

The Steepwater Band and Nomad Planets -- two of the Region's most popular and acclaimed original music groups -- will share a double bill on Saturday at The Acorn (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Nomad Planets will open the 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central concert with Steepwater to follow. Both bands have original albums on the market, with Steepwater's latest release "Turn of the Wheel," dropping in late 2020.

"We didn't want to sit on it," said Steepwater guitarist/vocalist Jeff Massey. "We wanted people to hear the music, so we decided to just go ahead and release the new album during the height of COVID last year since people were stuck at home and were in need of new music. We figured we would tour behind it once things opened up and that's what we're starting to do now." While Saturday's performance at The Acorn will include songs from others released in their deep catalog of albums, Massey said a lot of the songs from "Turn of the Wheel" will be featured for the first time on stage since the group is once again playing live shows. More: steepwater.com.