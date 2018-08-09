Iconic regional vocal group The Spaniels Forever performs a free public concert on Aug. 15 at Highland's downtown gazebo stage in Main Square Park. The show includes a broad mix of Motown classics and R&B dusties from the 1950s, '60s and '70s.
The Spaniels' roots go back to 1948 at Roosevelt High School in Gary, when classmates Billy Shelton and Pookie Hudson began singing together and formed the group The Three Bs. Upon graduation, after some local success and plenty of regional sock-hop performances, Hudson went on his own to form the first official incarnation of The Spaniels while Shelton remained with The Three Bs.
The Spaniels line-up has survived personnel changes over the years, including Shelton returning as the bass singer in the 1980s, and eventually becoming group leader following Hudson's death in 2007. Now 84, Shelton is the last of the original group of friends who began singing together as teenagers in school hallways and bathrooms during the formative days of the late 1940s.
The group was re-christened over a decade ago as The Spaniels Forever. Shelton has continued singing classic Spaniels' hits and other songs in four-part harmony with Patrick Pitre, Gene Stewart and Dan Porter. Spaniels Forever shows often include guitarists Phil Ratliff and/or Pernell Davis.
"Every one of these guys is a star in their own right," said Shelton, adding that The Spaniels Forever are a legacy group with a rich history and an important place in music history. "These guys all respect that legacy and they are some of the best singers I have had the honor of performing with over the years, and I've sung with a lot of amazing people in my life. I am very proud of this line-up and love that we're still out there working and singing."
Shelton first met Pitre when the latter was auditioning for the vocal group The Platters. Soon after, the young singer was hand-picked by founding Spaniels member Willie C. Jackson to take his coveted spot in the group when Jackson opted to retire.
Gene Stewart does double time and is also a member of the award-winning gospel group The Soul Stirrers. Dan Porter has been singing with Shelton since he was a teenager and now carries on the legacy of his father, Don Porter, a member of The Spaniels from 1955 to 1998.
Shelton often shares stories about the old days, including how The Spaniels were the first artists signed to Vee-Jay Records, how their first single, "Baby It's You" reached No. 10 on Billboard's R&B chart on September 5, 1953, and how their Pookie Hudson-written 1954 hit single, "Goodnight Sweetheart Goodnight," became a major hit for other artists like The McGuire Sisters and Sha Na Na. "But, it was The Spaniels' original version of the song that was always used in films, including 'Three Men & A Baby,' 'American Graffiti,' 'Diner,' and 'American Hot Wax'."
"Singing is what keeps me feeling young," Shelton said. "God's kept me around this long for a purpose and that's to sing and make people happy, to help them forget their problems for a little while."
MUSIC NOTES
• The Highland Redevelopment Commission will host the Last Call For Summer from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the downtown's Main Square Park, to bid a farewell to summer on the last weekend before the 2018-19 school year begins. The event is free and offers original music, food from Highland restaurants and a beer garden featuring a variety of local craft breweries. Performing 45-minutes of consecutive sets of original music will be Chris Peters starting at 1 p.m. followed by Jef Sarver, Brad Kleinschmidt, Fragile Soul and Belladonna. More: facebook.com/events/193059327985849.
• The city of Hobart has it's gazebo stage in Festival Park at Lake George rocking at 7 p.m. today with The Ginter All-Stars, featuring drummer Terence Boylan, father/son guitarists Mark Rongers and Zeke Rongers and Ben Girnus.
• Acoustic duo Cat Man Dog -- Stephan Cook (violin/vocals) and Ian Gill (guitar/vocals) -- perform an 8 p.m. show Friday at The Wild Rose Brewing Company (1104 E. Main St.) in Griffith. More: facebook.com/CATMANDOGband.
• The one day only Joliet Blues Festival in Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park (201 W. Jefferson St.) in Joliet, Illinois happens from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday with back to back performances by Big Dog Mercer, The Hepkats, Mojo Morganfield Band, Mike Wheeler Band and Jamiah Rogers. For performance order and more info: JolietBluesFestival.com
• Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones will perform a mix of country, pop and rock covers at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 in Oakwood Grand Hall at Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road), as part of the Portage 2018 Summer Tuesday Night Concert Series at Woodland Park. The series is free and family friendly. More: portagemusic.com or (219) 762-1675.
• "Welcome to Deadsville" is the newest album by Ralph Covert (of The Bad Examples and Ralph's World fame). Covert describes the new collection of adult-targeted songs as "a haunting and inspiring musical journey through real world aspects of life." Preview it at: youtube.com/watch?v=SDeX0H7QZCQ&feature=youtu.be. Covert celebrates the new set by hosting an official 7 p.m. release party at SPACE (1245 Chicago) in Evanston on Aug. 12. More: waterdogrecords.com
• From noon to 2 p.m. Friday multi-Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Dave Rudolf visits the Lakeshore Public Radio studio to guest on the "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program. The nationally popular Chicago-based Rudolf is also a book author, children's entertainer with a connection to Captain Kangaroo, and a very funny guy. Rudolf will perform live in studio while discussing his long and varied career that is highlighted by the release of over 30 albums of original music. Stream the programs live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.