Virtual music: Governors State University presents Opera Cabaret

Compelling operatic compositions will be in the musical spotlight online beginning Sunday courtesy of Governors State University’s Center for Performing Arts.

The center, which is now in its 25th anniversary season, will present Opera Cabaret from 4 p.m. Sunday and on demand through Feb. 14. The performance, part of the center's Opera Up Close series, will stream on YouTube.

"Opera Up Close is in its 11th season," said John Concepcion, producer and director of Opera Cabaret. Concepcion, who is a Lyric Opera tenor, is also the co-chairman of the advisory board at GSU's Center for Performing Arts.

The Opera Up Close series, which traditionally features an operatic performance on the center's stage with audience members sitting around the performers, usually takes place a couple of times per season. Conception said this is the first time it will have a virtual platform.

"The original concept is that it was to be staged (live) and set in a 1930's style Berlin cabaret," Concepcion said. He explained the performance was to present a "you are there" type of feel.

Opera Cabaret was recorded in October at the center. "We used all the safety precautions and everything was recorded right on stage," Conception said.