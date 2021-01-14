Virtual music: Governors State University presents Opera Cabaret

Compelling operatic compositions will be in the musical spotlight online beginning Sunday courtesy of Governors State University’s Center for Performing Arts.
The center, which is now in its 25th anniversary season, will present Opera Cabaret from 4 p.m. Sunday and on demand through Feb. 14. The performance, part of the center's Opera Up Close series, will stream on YouTube.
"Opera Up Close is in its 11th season," said John Concepcion, producer and director of Opera Cabaret. Concepcion, who is a Lyric Opera tenor, is also the co-chairman of the advisory board at GSU's Center for Performing Arts.
The Opera Up Close series, which traditionally features an operatic performance on the center's stage with audience members sitting around the performers, usually takes place a couple of times per season. Conception said this is the first time it will have a virtual platform.
"The original concept is that it was to be staged (live) and set in a 1930's style Berlin cabaret," Concepcion said. He explained the performance was to present a "you are there" type of feel.
Opera Cabaret was recorded in October at the center. "We used all the safety precautions and everything was recorded right on stage," Conception said.
The performance will feature four singers. "There will be a mixed bag of different kinds of music," Conception said, adding everything from traditional operatic arias to musical theater pieces will be heard.
Songs from "Turandot" and ""Tales of Hoffmann" as well as music from Kurt Weill and African American composers will be featured. Conception said he will not be performing but will serve as the host of the program.
"People will hear things they may have heard before and music they may not have heard," he said.
Conception said the segment featuring the work of African American composers is rich and will introduce virtual audience members to a variety of exciting pieces. Conception said he and others were made more aware of the strong African American voice in operatic music after engaging in the university's program "Beyond Conversation: The Intersection of Race and Opera," which was held last year. The program explored the racial inequity in professional opera, he said.
Opera singers to be featured in Opera Cabaret will be soprano Kelsea Webb, tenor Jared Esguerra, mezzo-soprano Emma Sorenson and baritone Nick Ward. Lisa Kristina will perform on piano.
"People will enjoy hearing great singers singing great music and it's affordable and in the Southland," Concepcion said.
