Elias Hendricks, a founding member of Vox Fortura, has an idea of what makes a good musical composition for his a capella ensemble to showcase a bit of vocal magic.
“If it’s a soul song, like Stevie Wonder’s ‘Lately,” there are long phrases in it that lend themselves to a classical sound,” he said. “When you’re looking at classical music, we’re looking at composers who are popular enough that the general public will recognize them.”
Vox Fortura is scheduled to perform at Munster High School Auditorium as part of the Lakeshore Concert Series.
Hendricks, who was raised in Birmingham, Alabama, formed Vox Fortura in late 2015. The ensemble stars Hendricks, fellow co-founder Thomas Goodridge and newer members Jermaine Smith and Khaya Maseko.
Without missing a beat, the multi-national foursome – two members are from the U.S., two from the U.K. – found themselves amongst the finalists in 2016’s “Britain’s Got Talent.” Their fusion of classical meets pop and soul was a hit with the masses, especially their interpretation of David Bowie’s “Heroes.”
Hendricks described the experience on the smash British TV show as both “fantastic” and “unnerving.”
“The first time we sang in front of any audience was on ‘Britain’s Got Talent,” Hendricks said. “It’s live, and you have people like Simon Cowell there … it’s quite a lot of pressure. But we wanted to enjoy (the experience), and we really did.”
In the short time Vox Fortura has been together, the group has melded a hybrid of genres in what Hendricks calls “classical soul.” After the “Talent” experience in the U.K., they released an EP which, along with “Heroes” and “Lately,” includes the 16th Century German composition “O Fortuna” and “Au Fond du Temple Saint,” a work by 19th Century French composer Georges Bizet.
“We’re really pushing the envelope, style-wise, from a soul perspective,” Hendricks said. “We go fully within both genres, even within the (same) song. We have a mashup of Mozart and James Brown, the Godfather of Soul and the most famous (classical) composer, that I really like.”
In addition to continued touring in 2019, Vox Fortuna hopes to release its second set. The foursome is also hoping to establish a performing residency this year, possibly in Las Vegas.
“We’re hoping to establish a residency so we can have some time in a theater with our show,” he said. “That seems like a really logical progression for what we’re doing.”
The next show in the current Lakeshore Concert Series, vocalist Ronan Tynan, is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 8.