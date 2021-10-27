WATCH NOW: An exclusive look inside the new Hard Rock Live performance venue

Clayton said that while a rock group will be first to play Hard Rock Live, music fans of every kind likely will find something to their liking as the venue works toward hosting up to four big shows every month.

"The intention is to serve all genres, all types of fans. 'All Is One' is part of our motto and we plan to be very diverse in that context," Clayton said.

The Hard Rock Live space is designed to be flexible. It can hold up to 1,916 guests for a seated show, or up to 2,207 when chairs are removed from the floor and the rows of bleacher-style theater seats are pushed back into the rear wall.

Besides concerts, Clayton said the smoke-free space also can be used for banquets, conventions and trade shows. It even briefly served as an extension of the casino when COVID-19 social distancing requirements forced the relocation of 350 slot machines from the gaming floor.

Clayton said one of the things he likes most about Hard Rock Live is when you stand on the stage and look out into the venue "the audience is close."

"The room is not too cavernous or large where you kind of lose some of that feeling in the back," Clayton said. "There's really no bad seat in the house from both audio and visual perspectives. It's got great sight lines everywhere."