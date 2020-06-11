WATCH NOW: Highland High School choir debuts 'Bohemian Rhapsody' video

He said "Bohemian Rhapsody" is a pretty challenging piece in that singers must go from very fast parts with a lot of "unusual" words to slower segments.

Markley said, at first, many in the group were singing rather sheepishly. 'They were all so shy at first. But I told them 'Guys, you have to sing out.'"

They eventually did and all submitted their segments to Markley which he sent off to be edited.

"It worked out so much better than I thought it was going to work out," Markley said. "The response has been so positive." After it was posted on Markley's Facebook page as well as the Facebook page of The Highland Performing Arts Boosters, it started to reach a great deal of people.

"Within an hour, it had 200 views and had been shared 10 times," he said. It can now be viewed on You Tube.

Markley said it was a positive experience working on the project with the students.

"I'm thankful to have one more opportunity to make music with the kids," Markley said.

According to graduating senior Erin Perry, who performed in the video, the experience was a memorable one.