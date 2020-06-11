WATCH NOW: Highland High School choir debuts 'Bohemian Rhapsody' video

Members of the Varsity Choir at Highland High School are belting out one of Queen's biggest hits in a new video created while in quarantine.
Last week The Varsity Choir debuted their virtual rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody."
When the pandemic started, Highland High School choir director David Markley joined a couple of Facebook pages for music educators and started to see a lot of talk about virtual choirs on them.
He learned about the Arts Laureate company which is a virtual recording and editing studio that puts together special music products for groups.
"I thought, 'Let's try this,''' said Markley, who is also the school's fine and performing arts department chair. He said it was a perfect opportunity for the students who had lost out on so much this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"They lost the opportunity for their spring concert, their awards banquet and graduation," Markley said.
The video, edited and mixed by Arts Laureate, was made by blending the individual student voices together in a creative way. Markley said he originally gave the students all their parts and had them record themselves at home.
The project was started right after Easter, he said.
"I had to create the tracks first so the kids could learn the music at home," Markley said. "I gave them two weeks to learn it."
He said "Bohemian Rhapsody" is a pretty challenging piece in that singers must go from very fast parts with a lot of "unusual" words to slower segments.
Markley said, at first, many in the group were singing rather sheepishly. 'They were all so shy at first. But I told them 'Guys, you have to sing out.'"
They eventually did and all submitted their segments to Markley which he sent off to be edited.
"It worked out so much better than I thought it was going to work out," Markley said. "The response has been so positive." After it was posted on Markley's Facebook page as well as the Facebook page of The Highland Performing Arts Boosters, it started to reach a great deal of people.
"Within an hour, it had 200 views and had been shared 10 times," he said. It can now be viewed on You Tube.
Markley said it was a positive experience working on the project with the students.
"I'm thankful to have one more opportunity to make music with the kids," Markley said.
According to graduating senior Erin Perry, who performed in the video, the experience was a memorable one.
"I'm really grateful we got to do one last performance with the choir. It's been the most important high school activity I've done and it brought me so much joy, so the idea of no last concert, no senior solos, no true way of saying goodbye to a program that gave me so much really hurt. Being able to sing with my choir one last time--though it wasn't in person-- really helped me say goodbye and get ready to move on to new musical endeavors in the future," Perry told "Trojan Today," a publication out of Highland.
The video will now be a part of Highland High School's virtual graduation on June 20. Those taking part in the "online" graduation will see the video as part of the package.
To see the Varsity Choir perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody," visit https://youtu.be/zYdT_7ygibY.
Markley said another video done by the Advanced Girls Choir at the school featuring the songs of ABBA is due out next month.
