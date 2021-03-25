Wayne Baker Brooks goes beyond blues on new single

The blues are the legacy of guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Wayne Baker Brooks, the youngest son of Louisiana blues legend, Lonnie Brooks.

While Wayne has all the stage energy and flash of his famous father, like his elder brother Ronnie Baker Brooks, Wayne has forged his own unique style and sound. Though he will always be rooted in the blues, the youngest Brooks incorporates elements of other musical genres in his music, which has steadily evolved since his 2004 solo debut "Mystery."

The evolution of this incredibly talented son of the blues, continues to push boundaries with the release last week of his new independent single, "If These Walls Could Talk," a soulful, emotional and moving song about a sticky love triangle of sorts.

"If These Walls Could Talk" is very capable of crossing over to the pop side of the radio and sales charts because of a well-balanced blending of styles. It incorporates ear-appealing pop elements, a flowing melody ribbon and an emotional, soulful vocal performance falling somewhere between Marvin Gaye and Al Green. Add to that already winning mix, some of Brooks' always impressive guitar solos, and this record has all the makings of a hit.