Wayne Baker Brooks goes beyond blues on new single

The blues are the legacy of guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Wayne Baker Brooks, the youngest son of Louisiana blues legend, Lonnie Brooks.
While Wayne has all the stage energy and flash of his famous father, like his elder brother Ronnie Baker Brooks, Wayne has forged his own unique style and sound. Though he will always be rooted in the blues, the youngest Brooks incorporates elements of other musical genres in his music, which has steadily evolved since his 2004 solo debut "Mystery."
The evolution of this incredibly talented son of the blues, continues to push boundaries with the release last week of his new independent single, "If These Walls Could Talk," a soulful, emotional and moving song about a sticky love triangle of sorts.
"If These Walls Could Talk" is very capable of crossing over to the pop side of the radio and sales charts because of a well-balanced blending of styles. It incorporates ear-appealing pop elements, a flowing melody ribbon and an emotional, soulful vocal performance falling somewhere between Marvin Gaye and Al Green. Add to that already winning mix, some of Brooks' always impressive guitar solos, and this record has all the makings of a hit.
Calling Wayne Baker Brooks a "bluesman" is accurate to be sure, because he will always have his blues DNA showing up in the music he creates. But that label also serves to short-change this incredible artist. Brooks has a much broader appeal and is more than capable of winning over folks not necessarily fans of the blues.
The expansiveness of Brooks' sound in 2021 has him breaking out of the box many have tried to place him in simply because of his musical heritage. Hear the music and find more info at waynebakerbrooks.com.
M&R RUSH says 'Get Out of the Basement!'
Since catching fire in 1979 as the break out artist on Chicago radio station WLUP's "The Loop Hometown Album," Chicagoland's perennial rock band, M&R RUSH, has been keeping its original rock rolling year after year with live performances and new full length albums.
Still kicking it out loud and proud with the same original line-up intact for 43 years, the Southside band has just announced the first dates on the books for 2021.
The Illinois stops on what they call "The Get Out of the Basement Tour" are on June 19 at the Park at Oak Forest Bowl in Oak Forest, with other outdoor fests scheduled in Aurora on June 25, Crete on Aug. 13 and Lynwood on Sept. 11. More dates, including some in NW Indiana will be announced soon via the Facebook page facebook.com/mandrrush.
The annual M&R RUSH Rock 'N' Roll Chicago Golf Outing is set for Aug. 27. "Those who sign up before April 1 in the 'store section' of our web site will find special discounts for both singles and foursomes," according to the group's drummer/band leader Marty Mardirosian. More: mandrrush.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• The management of Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart is showing its appreciation this Friday night to the area music fans who have helped keep the historic movie house turned concert hall keep moving forward as they recover from the COVID shutdown. On Friday, the venue is presenting a free 8 p.m. concert performance by the 1990's alt-rock covers group, Three-Legged Dog. Rockers wanting to attend the all ages show, simply need to go online to claim a free pair of tickets at brickartlive.com.
• On Saturday at 8 p.m., the Led Zeppelin tribute group, Kashmir, returns to Art Theatre to perform Zep's biggest hits with guitarist Frank Livingston breaking out the violin bow to recreate the Jimmy Page sound. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. On that note, fans of guitar-driven rock and Latin rhythms will not want to miss the April 3 Art Theatre debut performance by the Chicagoland group, Soundz of Santana, featuring East Chicago guitarist/vocalist David Sanchez delivering his passionate tribute to six-string icon, Carlos Santana. Reggae Express will open on April 3. Tickets: $12 advance/$15 day of show. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Karaoke Night still happens on the stage every Thursday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter, where anyone can let out their inner diva. The rock star "wannabes" get replaced with Region music professionals on the weekend. The electricity is spared in the cantina when members of the Chester Brown Band strip down to just a pair of acoustic guitars and vocals on Friday for Leroy's AYCE Fish Fry Night. Then veteran singer/songwriter Angelo Cicco takes over on Saturday for a blended performance of origin songs and classic covers. Music runs 7-10 p.m. More: 219-926-6211 and facebook.com/leroyshotstuff.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso gets its groove on this Friday as bassist Kenny Kinsey and guitarist Ryan Fraham team up to deliver a night of funky live blues. Guitar-driven rock blues keeps things going on Saturday as Northwest Indiana recording artist Mike Gallemore stops in to bend his strings. Local musicians are invited to sit in with bluesman Jack Whittle every Wednesday for Element's Open Mic. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• The musical trio, Sticky Sissors, will cut into some classic rock this Friday at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso. The sounds Reggae Express on Saturday will help to usher in a warmer weather vibe. Music starts at 8 p.m. both nights. (duffysplace.com).
• The Muddsharks swim into Ciao Bella (1514 U.S. 41) in Schererville on Friday for a 7 p.m. show. More: 219-322-6800 The band then sheds a few members and shifts into "unplugged" mode to become The AcoustiSharks for a 7 p.m. performance on Saturday at Shipwreck Bar & Grill (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith. More: 219-513-8342.
• Husband/wife acoustic duo, The Smolens, will perform a few sets of musical covers while performing this Friday from 8-11 p.m. at Up Your Alley (1048 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Schererville. The couple grows to a trio format when joined by outstanding Region jazz/rock drummer Billy Romer, for a special 6-9 p.m. performance at Glenwood Oaks (106 N. Main St.) in Glenwood, Illinois. More: facebook.com/thesmolens.
• Guitarist/vocalist David Sanchez and keyboardist/vocalist Joe Benavidez of Chicagoland tribute group, The Soundz of Santana, guest host on this Sunday's all vinyl album program, "Needle Drop," on WIMS-AM/FM from 6-9 p.m. Sanchez will perform live on air and the two will help pick songs emphasizing the impact Latin culture has had on popular music. Tune in at AM-1420, 95.1-FM, 106.7-FM, or via the global stream at wimsradio.com/listen.
• Friday's edition of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," will welcome iconic folk-rocker and Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Chris Hillman, famous as the co-founder of such influential musical groups as The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Desert Rose Band. Hillman has recently released his independently published book, "Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito and Beyond." The second half of Friday's show features Alligator recording artist Curtis Salgado, while spotlighting music from his new album, "Damage Control."
• Next Tuesday (3/30), the 7-8 p.m. edition of 89.1-FM's "Midwest BEAT" program will feature a live in-studio visit by various members of tribute group, Soundz Of Santana. Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
