What's happening in Region music this weekend

• Party rock group High Street strips down to a four-piece outfit to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at Buddy & Pals (10685 Randolph St.) in Winfield. More: 219-661-0088.

• James Gedda & The Big Breakfast will be served piping hot on Friday at Rich's Buckhorn Tap (25 N. Dixie Highway) in Momence, Illinois. Sitting in this time around with the Breakfast boys -- Gedda on guitar, Kevin Mardirosian on drums, and Matt Cartwright on bass -- will be violinist Stephen Jude. Country star on the rise, Nate Venturelli, will be at Rich's on Saturday to play a mix of country covers and his originals. The singer/songwriter is getting some notable national buzz via social media with his blue collar anthem, "Union Man," written in honor of his grandfather. More: 815-472-4747.

• Region rockers The Black Hand Band is a group that defies genres -- playing everything from ballads, to alt-pop, to heavy slammers -- as they blend some interesting covers with original songs from their album, "Second Helpings." Catch them Saturday at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet Rd.) in Dyer from 8:30- 11:30 p.m. Free admission. More: 219-865-9896.