What's happening in Region music this weekend

• Mush Music Productions of Northwest Indiana brings Chicago rapper Twista (twista.com) to the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart Saturday. Twista has a new EP, "Lifetime," now available on all music platforms. The show has a 9 p.m. start time and is stacked with a trio of support acts -- Groppo, Angel Da Demon and No Coastal. Tickets for the 18 & older performance range from $27.50 to $50. More: brickartlive.com.
• The weekly Open Mic hosted by multi-instrumentalist Marc Adrian (of Groovatron fame) happens tonight from 8-11 p.m. at The Flat Rock Tap (6732 Calumet Ave.) in Hammond. The stage is open to not only musicians, but comedians, spoken word artists and more. Admission is free. More: 219- 852-5262.
• Acoustic music by True Story is on the musical menu tonight from 9 p.m. to midnight in Highland at Emilio's Restaurante & Cantina (9400 Indianapolis Blvd.). On Friday, the ghost of the Lizard King Jim Morrison will stalk the stage as Doors tribute band, American Prayer, delivers songs from throughout the iconic LA band's catalog. No Cover. More: 219-595-5465.
• Looking for laughs? A night of Stand Up Comedy is on tap at Chester's In Chesterton (791 Indiana Boundary Road) with an 8 p.m. performance featuring 5 comedians -- Harry & Russ, Colton Cole, Jennifer Rodriguez and Cecelia Gonzalez. Admission is $10. Country music by Jonny James fills the joint on Saturday at 6 p.m. No Cover. More: 219-728-1047.
• Party rock group High Street strips down to a four-piece outfit to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at Buddy & Pals (10685 Randolph St.) in Winfield. More: 219-661-0088.
• James Gedda & The Big Breakfast will be served piping hot on Friday at Rich's Buckhorn Tap (25 N. Dixie Highway) in Momence, Illinois. Sitting in this time around with the Breakfast boys -- Gedda on guitar, Kevin Mardirosian on drums, and Matt Cartwright on bass -- will be violinist Stephen Jude. Country star on the rise, Nate Venturelli, will be at Rich's on Saturday to play a mix of country covers and his originals. The singer/songwriter is getting some notable national buzz via social media with his blue collar anthem, "Union Man," written in honor of his grandfather. More: 815-472-4747.
• Region rockers The Black Hand Band is a group that defies genres -- playing everything from ballads, to alt-pop, to heavy slammers -- as they blend some interesting covers with original songs from their album, "Second Helpings." Catch them Saturday at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet Rd.) in Dyer from 8:30- 11:30 p.m. Free admission. More: 219-865-9896.
• Two regional singer/songwriters - Johnny V and Paul Bolger -- team up for an all acoustic on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter. On Saturday, a variety of pop and rock cover songs will be offered up by local rocker Ed Strudas & Friends. Live music is featured safely from behind Plexiglas on the cantina's stage from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-926-6211 and facebook.com/leroyshotstuff.
• Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies will perform a 7 p.m. solo acoustic concert on Saturday at Shipwreck Bar & Grill (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith. Admission is free. More: 219-513-8342.
• The Lazy Lightning Band celebrates their drummer Steve Wenzel's birthday during their monthly stopover this Friday at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe St.) in Valparaiso, where a night of guitar-driven jams leaning heavily on the Jerry Garcia/Dead songbook will be served up. On Saturday, covers band Phantom Zone lights up the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight with a mixed set list of classic rock standards and outlaw country favorites. More: 219-462-1057.
• Jack Whittle is back this evening at 7 p.m. at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso to fire up the stage for his weekly Thursday Open Mic. Veteran club rocker Jerry Clemons brings his Nick Danger Band to the stage there on Friday to deliver three hours of classic rock covers peppered with a few surprises. Blues guitarist Luke Pytel performs a solo show on Saturday. Music runs 7-10 p.m. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• The "Sunday Brunch Jazz Jam" hosted by Andy Sutton Music Co. at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville this week features as its special guest Steve C. Manns. The Chicago bassist/vocalist will be sitting in with host band of Andy Sutton (drums), Nick Kazonis (guitar), Kris Lohn (bass), and Di'Kobe Berry (vibes/percussion). More: 219-322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.
• Condolences to veteran Region musician Frank Livingston on the Feb. 12 passing of his mother Shirley Livingston, age 93, whose services will be held Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home in Highland. A longtime performer in the Region with such groups as Mariner, Mirrors and Brief Encounter, Frank Livingston is perhaps best known as the guitarist of Led Zeppelin tribute, Kashmir.
• It has already passed for this week, but the Wednesday night pairings of some of Northwest Indiana's top music makers with singer/songwriter Greg Ashby at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet Rd.) in Dyer is back. March has a great line-up of guests booked: Dan Soto on March 3, Chris Grove on March 10, Bill St. Clair and Brian Munde on March 17, Ryan Frahm and Kenny Kinsey on March 24. Performances are 8-10 p.m. More: 219-865-9896.
• Celebrity interview/music program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio features Matthew Sweet from 1-2 p.m. this Friday. Sweet will discuss his career and will spotlight his new album "Catspaw," from which song selections will be played. Then from 2-3 p.m., vocalist/guitarist Gunnar Nelson of the iconic '80s rock group Nelson, will talk about that band, his new country-rock project with twin brother Matthew Nelson, a new pay-per-view concert, and being the son of legendary rocker Rick Nelson. At 7 p.m., catch a repeat broadcast of Tuesday's program with musical guest Ricky Warwick, vocalist/guitarist of Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy. Stream all live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.