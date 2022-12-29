Where to welcome 2023 and other events

The first part of this week's column is certainly not meant to be a complete run down of the many New Year's Eve events happening this Saturday in the Region, but rather a few suggestions from the close to home venues offering some options on where one might want to say good-bye to 2022 and hello to 2023.

The second part is a smattering of some of the last live music happenings of the year, one may want to choose to enjoy either tonight and/or on Friday.

New Year's Eve event highlights

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary blows the top off of New Year's Eve with a variety of incredible live entertainment. Two of the best blues guitarists in the Midwest -- true blues brothers -- Wayne Baker Brooks and his elder brother Ronnie Baker Brooks -- play back to back on the Council Oak Bar Stage. Wayne brings his funky/R&B-flavored blues out in full force at 9 p.m., followed by brother Ronnie's more traditional Chicago Blues style at 11 p.m. It would not surprise this columnist if the two sons of the late blues great Lonnie Brooks are found on stage together to ring in 2023 at midnight.

On the other side of the casino, atop the Hard Rock Cafe Stage, the cleverly named band Nerdvana will rock out covers of grunge/alt-rock radio hits of the early 1990s at 9 p.m. Saturday. The real deal hits the stage at 11 p.m., when iconic international alt-group EVERCLEAR takes the stage, still fronted by band founder/vocalist/songwriter Art Alexakis. Gen Xers will surely get nostalgic when hearing songs from the band's deep catalog, including the big MTV hits, "Father of Mine," "Santa Monica," "Wonderful," and "AM Radio." More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• One of the best all inclusive NYE events with live local music in Northwest Indiana will be found at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith. Guests will dance in 2023 with music provided by one of NWI's most popular party rock bands, NAWTY. A catered dinner buffet starts at 7 p.m. when the venue doors open, and includes fried chicken, pasta, sausage 'n' kraut, and assorted sides. The bar is also included in the $85 per person price from 7 p.m. to midnight, and includes a midnight toast. From 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., NAWTY delivers a repertoire running the gamut of R&B, classic rock and pop spanning decades. Ticket information at nawtynyeparty.eventbrite.com. More: 219- 306-6790 or Avenue912Events.com.

• After being dark last weekend, Hobart Art Theater springs back to Friday with a quintet of comedians -- Cecila Gonzalez, Ariel Julie, Tom Feedback, Khaleel and Matt Torres -- and some live music by Mass Attack.

New Year's Eve finds laughter continuing with comedian/actor Robert "Bobcat" Goldthwait, the raspy and high-pitched comic who starred in the pop-culture films "Scrooged" and the "Police Academy" franchise. Tickets: $30 with $50 VIP options. More: brickartlive.com.

• "Party Like You're Dead" on NYE at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) as Grateful Dead tribute and jam band, Dead To Rights starts at 8 p.m. with party favors and a midnight champagne toast included. More: 219-926-6211.

• Party rock band ZODIAC closes out 2022 at Knuckleheads (204 W. Barker Ave.) in Michigan City on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. More: knuckleheadsbarmc.com or 219-221-6723.

• Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John celebrates NYE with perennial pop-rock group, The Crawpuppies. A cover charge of $15 per person gets an evening of entertainment and a midnight champagne toast. Reservations are requested for those wanting to dine Saturday. More: 219- 351-5148 or northwoodsfalls.com.

• The cozy confines of Joe & Freddy's Bar & Grill (2958 W. Dunes Hwy.) in Michigan City welcomes Sketch Dog back to play tunes on NYE from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.. More: 219-879-9336 or joeandfreddys.com.

• A laid back kind of NYE groove well-suited for early birds wanting to celebrate the new year without having to stay out all night, happens at Trailyard (2551 Clifford Road) in Valparaiso with The Jason Martin Trio playing from 6-9 p.m. More: trailyard.org or 219-462-6000.

• Big Weekend is the band welcoming in 2023 at Austin Community Tavern (81 E. 34th St.) in Steger. Party favors, a midnight toast and a variety of dinner/drink specials are offered. There is no cover, but table reservations are recommended. More: 708-248-6791 and austincommunitytavern.com.

Other events and non-NYE stuff

• After having to cancel due to the sub-zero tempts last Thursday, the "Acoustic Thursday" of 2022 happens tonight at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart.

Singer, songwriter Danny Lemmon of The Lemmon Brothers Band serves as the evening's musical host from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Local talents likely to perform tonight include Eric Lambert & Char, Ted Spaniak, Mike Wallace, Deb VanDril, and Marco Villarreal with Riley Mummey. Admission is free and musicians of all ages are welcome to perform. A full food and appetizer menu is available offered along with a full bar. Early sign up (starting at 6 p.m.) is recommended to secure a performance slot. More: 219-940-3152, facebook.com/mobaygrille or www.facebook.com/dannylemmonmusic.

• Roger and Pattijo Porter Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer presents acoustic music by Marc Adrian from 9-11 p.m. this evening. More: 219- 865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• High Street Trio performs acoustic Friday at The White Rhino (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer from 8 p.m. to midnight. More: 219-864-9200 or whiterhinoonline.com.

• On Friday, the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary turns back the hands of time at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage. A touring production called "The Boy Band Revue" brings in impressive lighting, sound and video production, coupled with electrifying choreography and vocal harmonies. Audiences will be transported back to when N*SYNC, and other boy bands ruled the pop music scene. Be ready to scream, shout and get knocked out by this super high energy live show.

Friday at the casino's Council Oak Stage, finds the Mike Wheeler Band, whose playlist includes everything from jazz and blues, to rock and Top 40 pop classics. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Gloria Rivera & Jeremy Smolen are on deck from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Emilio's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina (9400 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland. Because this is a dinner-style show, it's recommended this time of year to make reservations. More: 219-595-5465.

• Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John has live country music tonight by Jason Jakes Trio from 7-9 p.m., followed on Friday by the groovy R&B sounds of Funky Mojo Daddy from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Just over the state line in Steger, the "Bob E. Lee Jam" happens on Friday at Austin Community Tavern (81 E. 34th St.) from 7:30 p.m. until midnight. Along with guitarist and jam master Lee, are drummer Will Wyatt, guitarist Tom Holland and bassist Darryl Wright. More: 708-248-6791 and austincommunitytavern.com.

• The high energy repertoire of the ZODIAC party band ranges from old school favs like Bon Jovi, to cutting edge new bands like Maneskin. Catch front woman Jill Armenta and her band Friday from 8to 11 p.m. at Greg's Place (21 E. Joliet St.) in Schererville. More: zodiac69.com.

HAPPY NEW YEAR to all the readers of this column as I head into my 43rd year of writing it. Thank you for checking out this column each week and by doing so, you're helping to keep the local NWI music scene alive and well. Until next year, keep on rocking!