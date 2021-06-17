'Wicked Little Ways' introduces Junction 715

• Today is the weekly Cruise Night at Bulldog Park Pavilion in downtown Crown Point. The event will include live music from The Robby Celestin Band and special guest Chad Burton. This installment of Crown Point's Free Summer Concert Series includes a cash bar and food options, along with music from 4 to 8 p.m.

• It's another weekend of faux favorites at The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The double bill of tribute acts -- Night Snake and Dr. Feelgood -- will spit out covers of songs by Whitesnake and Motley Crue, respectively. The eras then shift on Saturday, as '80s hair metal music gets replaced by '90s grunge with a trio of tributes to the Seattle sound by Big Bang Baby (Stone Temple Pilots), A Little Bitter (Alice in Chains) and Badmotorfingers (Soundgarden). Tickets for both shows are $10 advance/$15 day of show More: brickartlive.com.

• M&R RUSH are back at it with a full concert series of Midwest shows this summer titled "The Out of the Basement Tour." The veteran rock group is still able to boast having its all original line-up of members. Catch them at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Oak Forest Bowl at the Park (15240 S. Cicero Ave.) in Oak Forest. More: mandrrush.com.