'Wicked Little Ways' introduces Junction 715

Regional club-goers from the '90s will delight to know that some old-school rockers from various bands recently merged to form the new group Junction 715. The band has recorded a 14-song collection of original tunes titled "Wicked Little Ways."
Produced and engineered by lead guitarist Bob Hanlon, the group is rounded out by familiar names as Dawn Lynch Pesavento, the rhythmic brothers Rob Rosenbaum and Doug Rosenbaum, John Pappas and Andy Kuiper. This CD is truly an eclectic set anchored by a strong, underlying sense of Southern blues, but with a variety of flavors and tempos, giving a unique freshness to each song.
The musicality laid down throughout is rock solid, as one would expect from the kind of veteran players found in Junction 715, whose respective skills were honed over many years of playing in Region haunts.
Of special delight is the welcome return of Lynch-Pesavento, a gifted singer perhaps best remembered for her time in the NWI group Ransom. This collection of songs finds Lynch-Pesavento sounding better than ever as her voice has really matured into a much stronger force that carries a huskier, smokier, and more confident sense of delivery. Among the highlights are "Nothing Left To Say," "Civil War," and "Shotgun." See and hear videos of various album cuts at facebook.com/junction715.
MUSIC NOTES
• Today is the weekly Cruise Night at Bulldog Park Pavilion in downtown Crown Point. The event will include live music from The Robby Celestin Band and special guest Chad Burton. This installment of Crown Point's Free Summer Concert Series includes a cash bar and food options, along with music from 4 to 8 p.m.
• It's another weekend of faux favorites at The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The double bill of tribute acts -- Night Snake and Dr. Feelgood -- will spit out covers of songs by Whitesnake and Motley Crue, respectively. The eras then shift on Saturday, as '80s hair metal music gets replaced by '90s grunge with a trio of tributes to the Seattle sound by Big Bang Baby (Stone Temple Pilots), A Little Bitter (Alice in Chains) and Badmotorfingers (Soundgarden). Tickets for both shows are $10 advance/$15 day of show More: brickartlive.com.
• M&R RUSH are back at it with a full concert series of Midwest shows this summer titled "The Out of the Basement Tour." The veteran rock group is still able to boast having its all original line-up of members. Catch them at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Oak Forest Bowl at the Park (15240 S. Cicero Ave.) in Oak Forest. More: mandrrush.com.
• The Southpoint US 30 Cruise-In held every Friday in the parking lot and surrounding area of Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 W. Morthland Drive/U.S. 30) in Valparaiso continues as hot rods, motorcycles, and music fans from all across the Region gather to celebrate summer. This week the band Radiogypsy will be rocking the beer garden from 6-9 p.m. All ages are welcome to this free event. More: hdvalpo.com or facebook.com/hdvalpo
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the country rock sounds of Phantom Zone at 8 p.m. Friday, followed on Saturday by the straight up rock of Janky Limo at 9 p.m. The usual Sunday Blues Jam will be on hiatus this weekend as Leroy's will be closed for Father's Day. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Island 49 brings tropical sounds to the outside covered patio at Valpo Verona Pizza (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. More: 219-707-5429.
• The acoustic duo Hot Sauce performs classic pop on the outside courtyard of Anderson's Winery (430 E. Highway 6) in Valparaiso on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. More: 219-464-4936.
• The new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features 9 p.m. performances on the Hard Rock Casino Stage by The Windbreakers on Friday and 7th Heaven on Saturday. More: 219-228-2383
• Congratulations to Beth Kaskel, the new Executive Director of The Acorn Theatre (107 Generation Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Kaskel brings 20 years of experience to the job, most recently serving as Director of Programming and Director of Operations for the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. More: acornlive.org.
• "Crash The Crown," the new studio album from veteran Chicago rock band STYX gets a worldwide release Friday via the band's own label, Alpha Dog 2T Records. More: Styxworld.com.
• Last week, former STYX vocalist/songwriter/keyboardist Dennis DeYoung released "26 East - Vol. 2," the second part of his recent return to recording, that began with an invitation to collaborate by fellow Chicago rock icon, Jim Peterik. More: dennisdeyoung.com.
• Friday's edition of the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," will celebrate Fathers Day by offering a music-intensive playlist that features songs by famous musical fathers and their children who followed in their show biz footsteps. Examples include Elvis & Lisa Marie Presley, John & Julian Lennon, Bob & Jakob Dylan, John and Jason Bonham, Dean and Deanna Martin, Frank & Nancy Sinatra, etc. Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.