Willie Nelson entertains a full house at Ravinia

There aren't many musical icons on the road these days.
Country singer/songwriter Willie Nelson, though, is one entertainer who doesn't let much stop him from performing. And at 88 years old, Nelson still commands an audience.
Willie Nelson and Family recently performed a sold-out show at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park. Fans filled both the pavilion and the lawn for the Texas native's show. While enjoying Nelson's concert, attendees with lawn seats set out their lavish food and drink spreads, which is customary at Ravinia.
Nelson's touring Family band is a strong musical unit which also currently includes his sister Bobbie and son Lukas.
The concert featured a mix of tunes including some of Nelson's popular hits which had success on Top 40 radio through the years.
His sister Bobbie was occasionally highlighted in exuberant piano segments while son Lukas, who has vocal tones similar to his father, frequently sang along with Nelson or took the lead on various songs.
Nelson proved he still has a way with the guitar as he performed his famous acoustic guitar Trigger, which has scratches and a hole on its body. It was obvious the entertainer could make any guitar sing despite its condition.
Nelson opened his show with "Whiskey River" and early on performed "Texas Flood" and the popular "Mama Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys."
Also on the playlist was "Still Is Still Moving To Me," "Move It On Over," "Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground" and "Four Letter Word," which is a Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real cover.
Among highlights were beloved Nelson hits "On The Road Again," "Always On My Mind" and "Georgia On My Mind."
The country superstar's shows easily continue to draw audiences. It's always apparent that Nelson genuinely enjoys performing and his musicianship as well as that of his band always remains at superior levels.
To learn more about Nelson and his current tour, visit willienelson.com. To see the schedule of Ravinia's upcoming shows, visit ravinia.org.