Willie Nelson entertains a full house at Ravinia

There aren't many musical icons on the road these days.

Country singer/songwriter Willie Nelson, though, is one entertainer who doesn't let much stop him from performing. And at 88 years old, Nelson still commands an audience.

Willie Nelson and Family recently performed a sold-out show at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park. Fans filled both the pavilion and the lawn for the Texas native's show. While enjoying Nelson's concert, attendees with lawn seats set out their lavish food and drink spreads, which is customary at Ravinia.

Nelson's touring Family band is a strong musical unit which also currently includes his sister Bobbie and son Lukas.

The concert featured a mix of tunes including some of Nelson's popular hits which had success on Top 40 radio through the years.

His sister Bobbie was occasionally highlighted in exuberant piano segments while son Lukas, who has vocal tones similar to his father, frequently sang along with Nelson or took the lead on various songs.

Nelson proved he still has a way with the guitar as he performed his famous acoustic guitar Trigger, which has scratches and a hole on its body. It was obvious the entertainer could make any guitar sing despite its condition.