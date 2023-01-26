 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

  • 0
Music-Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Sept. 19, 2015.

 Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his friends and family at an all-star two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl this April.

The Grammy-winning country icon's milestone birthday party will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Six decades into his career, the singer-songwriter, author and activist is still going strong, with a new album — “I Don't Know a Thing About Love” — coming in March and a five-part documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. He's also nominated for four Grammys this year. Some of his biggest hits include “On The Road Again," “Crazy” and “Funny How Time Slips Away.”

Additional performers include Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, and Nelson's sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, the latter of whom performs as Particle Kid.

People are also reading…

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies

David Crosby has died at 81. Several media outlets, including the New York Times, say the musician died Wednesday. The brash rock musician evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the ’60s and ’70s. He advocated for peace, but was an unrepentant loudmouth who practiced personal warfare and acknowledged that many of the musicians he worked with no longer spoke to him.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shakira replaces Sam Smith as fifth most streamed artist on Spotify

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts