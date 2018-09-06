It has long been dubbed as the Art Colony of the Midwest as Indiana's Brown County has deep artistic roots that stretch all the way back to the late 1800s. It's a bit of a road trip, but one that fans of visual arts seem to have no problem undertaking.
A long-standing haven for the arts, Brown County will pay a special tribute to its historic past over the next three days of its 4th annual Art Colony Weekend, which the promoters promise will be a fun-filled weekend celebrating the rich artistic history and exciting future of the artisan community.
After checking out all the various forms of art on exhibit, music fans can venture over to the Brown County Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a special performance by Mellencougar featuring Don Wilson. The group from Gurnee, Illinois is a popular attraction in Northwest Indiana during festival season with their tribute to American rock n’ roll, which includes of course, the songs of John Cougar Mellencamp.
What makes this particular performance special is that Saturday's concert will reunite Wilson and the band with former John Mellencamp bassist Toby Myers, who was a pivotal member of the Mellencamp band during its biggest hit-making years from 1982 to 1999. The Hoosier-born and raised Myers often performed with Wilson's Mellencougar band during the late 2000s. Northwest Indiana veteran rockers will likely remember Myers as a founding member of the late-1970s Mercury Recording band Roadmaster, who frequently performed at The Hammond Civic Center.
Roadmaster albums spent a lot of time on this columnist's teenage turntable during my high school years, so it was always enjoyable seeing Myers lay down the groove with Mellencougar a decade or so ago at area festivals and large venues like the now defunct Northwoods in Schererville. Let's hope the team up this weekend sparks more guest dates with Mellencougar a little closer to the Region.
Tickets for Saturday's concert are $24.50 and available online at: browncountyplayhouse.org/on-stage/mellencougar-featuring-toby-myers or at the Playhouse box office day of the show. More: browncounty.com or 812-988-6185.
FALL OUT BOY MANIA BEGINS
Ahead of their 25-plus city U.S. "Mania Tour" kick off next week, multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated Chicago-based rock band Fall Out Boy has released "Lake Effect Kid," a three-song EP available via Island Records/DCD2 Records.
The EP is described by the band as "a love letter to our hometown city of Chicago," and includes the full version of the band’s previously unreleased title track demo recording, along with two new songs “City in A Garden” and “Super Fade.” Watch the “City in A Garden” video at: youtube.com/watch?v=k4Yd3nnreOo&feature=youtu.be .
The band will launch "The Mania Experience," which celebrates the collaborative mindset of the band’s latest #1 album, when Fall Out Boy has its biggest ever homecoming show at Wrigley Field on Sept. 8, with special guests Rise Against and Machine Gun Kelly. More: falloutboy.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Chesterton native Jerica Paliga has a busy weekend ahead of her. The rising Region country singer/songwriter brings her self-named band to Popcorn Fest on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. gig on the Region Radio Stage, in front of The Blue Point Oyster Bar (13 Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. Then on Sunday, catch them from 2 to 5 p.m. on the outdoor stage at County Line Orchard in Hobart, following an opening set by Electric Soul from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More: jericapaliga.com.
• While Paliga and Electric Soul rock the barnyard visitors at County Line Orchard's outdoor stage, inside visitors will be treated to back to back sets of acoustic music by Chad Clifford (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Angelo Cicco (2 to 5 p.m.). More: countylineorchard.com.
• Mr. Funnyman Band will dish out a show with a plethora of styles and genres on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Beer & Brats Wurstfest, presented by The Rotary Club at Redar Park (217 Gregory St.) in Schererville.
•Just down the street a bit at Buddy & Pals Place (340 U.S. 30) in Schererville, the classic rock covers of The Replay Band will be heard from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. More 219-865-8377.
• Husband/wife musical duo -- Hot Sauce (featuring Doug & Karen Lins) returns to Anderson's Orchard and Vineyard (430 E. U.S. 6) in Valparaiso from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday to perform in the venue's family friendly environment. More: 219-464-4936 or andersonswinery.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter features rock band Decades at 8 p.m. Friday followed on Saturday by Northwest Indiana rock veterans Shuddup & Drive at 9 p.m. Leroy's hosts the annual Fall Critter Ride for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana on Sunday to help homeless animals. Sign-ups at 11 a.m. The After Ride Party begins at 4 p.m. and features a taco bar buffet and music by singer/songwriters Joel Justin and Jef Sarver. Non-Riders can attend the "after" party for a $10 donation. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Buddy Holly tribute artist Kenny James will be live in the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio Studio this Friday from noon to 2 p.m. as a guest on the twice weekly "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program. Tunes by Holly and other artists will be played as James talks about his journey from Northwest Indiana clubs to becoming a nationally recognized tribute artist. James and his band Rave On! perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart and again on Saturday at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan. Tickets for each show to be given away via a "call in to win" contest on the program -- 219-769-9577 -- which streams live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.