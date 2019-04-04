The concert "The Keys to France" will be performed April 5 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville.
Special guests for the show will be pianist Winston Choi and organist John W. Sherer.
This French-themed concert will star compositions such as Saint-Saens' "Piano Concerto No. 2," starring Choi on piano.
Also in the spotlight will be Saint-Saens' "Organ Symphony" featuring a performance by Sherer. The popular Ravel's "Bolero" also will be delivered by the symphony.
Guests can enjoy a pre-concert lecture by Muspratt at 6:15 p.m. The "Keys to France" show is sponsored by The Times, Crown Point Community Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, MonoSol, John Cicco's Menswear and The Giragos Family.
The following Q & A with Choi features his thoughts on performing with NISO.
Times: Are you looking forward to performing once again with Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra?
Winston Choi: Yes, I last performed with the orchestra a couple of years ago, and very much enjoyed the energy of the audience. A receptive and appreciative audience has been cultivated over time, and I'm excited to be sharing music with them again.
Times: You'll be performing the 'Saint-Saens Piano Concerto.' What do you enjoy about performing that work and are there any challenges with it?
Choi: Saint-Saens is a composer who effortlessly blended together many distinct styles and influences into his own uniquely distinctive voice. I like that there is so much variety within the piece, yet the writing is generally light-hearted and playful in character.
Times: What sparked your interest in classical music and the piano? Any other projects you have coming up that you'd like to mention.
Choi: Classical piano music was a big part of my childhood, with my own explorations at the piano (practicing, but also composing, transcribing and improvising) being a large part of my life from an early age. I was able to be completely free, and could then be lost in the music. Besides all of my work performing solo recitals, duo recitals (with my violinist wife, MingHuan Xu), chamber music recitals (primarily as a member of the Civitas Ensemble), and new music concerts (with Ensemble Dal Niente), I also am the Head of the Piano Program at Roosevelt University. I'm delighted to be able to work with so many students that come from all over the world to study in Chicago.
FYI: "The Keys to France" show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, Merrillville. Tickets are $33 to $73 with student tickets priced at $10.