With new album, Epik High endures in South Korea music scene

To clear his name, he returned to his alma mater with a camera crew in tow as he toured the school and revisited professors and friends. It was a turning point that finally cleared his name.

Tablo describes the three years of online and offline harassments and lawsuits as “the lowest point” in his career. His father, whose health had deteriorated from the stress of the scandal, died in 2012.

“The problem is … I lost someone that is irreplaceable,” he said. “I lost my dad … as a direct result of what people did … for no reason.”

Tablo says he's still haunted by the scandal. “It’s been a long time, yes, but it’s not something that I can ever be OK with and that will affect everything I do,” he said. “There is a hole that can’t be filled.”

Despite bittersweet lyrics, Tablo said the name of the new album - “Epik High is Here” - represents his wishes to live in the present.

“Maybe the map we drew all those years ago was merely meant to show us the vastness of this world, and just how many of us are lost - together - in it,” Tablo wrote on the first page of the new album package. “Whatever the case, this is our current location.”

“Epik High is Here” is available now.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0