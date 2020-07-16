With new name and album, The Chicks' voices ring loud again

The Chicks knew the high-profile awards show performance would get some criticism, but they were upset after the CMA briefly removed promo videos online of the performance. The CMA later said the clips were not approved, so they were removed before the broadcast.

“The CMAs were absolutely wrong to cower to that racism," said Maines. "It was disgusting. It’s good that they put it back up, but it should have never come down.”

“When you invite (Beyoncé) knowing that she’s going to bring that elevation to the show and those eyeballs and then you diss her like that, it’s twisting the knife,” said Strayer.

Although their fallout occurred before Twitter or Facebook, The Chicks have a unique viewpoint on the rise of cancel culture, when prominent people are attacked online in an almost mob mentality.

“On one hand, you know, it’s freeing now. People just are way more vocal," said Maines. "But then the downside is one slip up, one major slip up, and no publicist can make that go away.”

Maines said for movements like #MeToo, those speaking out online held people accountable. “And you can’t silence or quiet them when you’ve got so many women coming forward,” Maines said.