Women Blues artists set to entertain at Hard Rock

A strong double bill of female guitarists will perform this Friday at The Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. Up first at 8 p.m. is Erin Coburn, an Ohio native and rocker who released her debut album, "Chaos Before Conformity" (2015) at age 14, followed by her second and third albums, "Queen of Nothing" (2017) and "Out from Under" (2019).

Next at 10 p.m. is Texas-rooted blues-rock guitarist/vocalist and songwriter Ally Venable, who, like Coburn, started her professional career in her early-teens, and to date has four albums to her credit. Her first local EP dropped when she was age 14 and created enough of a buzz about her, that at 16 Venable released her first full length album ("No Glass Shoes"), which enabled her to tour across America and throughout Europe when just 17 and 18.

The artist told The Times that she found her voice while singing in church, then started performing country music after hearing Miranda Lambert. It was discovering the late Stevie Ray Vaughan that set Venable on the blues-rock path with her next three albums.

The 23-year-old's fourth and latest full length album, "Heart Of Fire" (2021), features guest appearances by celebrity Venable fans Kenny Wayne Shepherd (on "Bring On The Pain") and Devon Allman ("Road To Nowhere"). Both have gotten on air spins via blues radio programs around the globe.

Venable has been a frequent performer at the Gary Casino since it opened and always packs folks in with her tasty and brilliantly played Texas blues style that's gotten her hailed by the media as a female Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Those comparisons put Venable on the radar of veteran producer Jim Gaines, who worked with Vaughan on his biggest albums, as well as with such artists as Santana and Journey. Gaines stepped in to produce the young firebrand guitarists' "Heart of Fire," an 11-song collection of mostly original material, save for the unique treatment of Bill Wither's "Use Me." As solid and impressive as her two previous albums ("Puppet Show" and "Texas Honey") were, it took Gaines to help Venable hone her sound, and enable her to move to the forefront of a new generation of ladies leading the charge in modern guitar-driven blues.

"I was nervous at first as you might expect, but working with Jim was amazing," she said. "He told me stories about working with Stevie and he had a lot of great ideas and suggestions while we worked on this album, so I really learned a lot from him," she said. "It was Jim's idea for me to do the song 'Tribute to SRV', so yes, he had a LOT of input on this album and impact on me. I grew a lot as a musician with this album."

Switching gears on Saturday, the Hard Rock Cafe Stage shifts to high energy, '80s New Wave with Chicago-based group The Spazmatics busting out the techno-driven hits of the era that made international stars out of Thomas Dolby, Devo, Boy George and others.

These various concerts and all Hard Rock Cafe Stage performances are free to attend for those 21 and over. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Those looking for something a little different will find it when The Willie Waldman Project brings live jazz to Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday. Trumpeter Waldman is a renowned West Coast session player who has played and recorded with a Who's Who of stars in multiple genres ranging from 2Pac Shakur, to Perry Farrell, to Rat Dog and beyond. Walman works with top pick up artists when on tour and for his Leroy's gig this weekend will be joined by all-star Region jazzers Kofi Baker (drums), Buddy Perason (bass) and Marco Villareal (guitar).

Saturday finds Leroy's returning to rock with noted "jam band" Stealin' The Farm. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. Note that the weekly Sunday blues jam will not happen this weekend at Leroy's, but returns Jan. 22 with guest host Kenny Kinsey. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Singer/songwriter Jack Cunningham will deliver an evening filled with pop/rock covers and some original songs tonight at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in Hobart for its weekly "Acoustic Thursday" concert series. Hobart's teen rocker on the rise, Geddy Trezek does his first show of the new year there when he unplugs on Jan. 19. Music runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille or 219-940-3152.

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart remains dark this Friday, but returns to life at 8 p.m. Saturday with a hard and heavy performance by TOOL tribute group, Laterlus. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 day of show. More: brickartlive.com.

• A benefit concert with multiple local musical acts will happen Saturday at Sheffield's Sports Bar (1027 Sheffield Ave.) in Dyer from 5 p.m. until midnight. The event will help establish a trust fund for a 7-year-old girl named "Chelsea" who recently lost her father. Among those listed to perform are J. Keyy, Christopher Ryan, Freeman, Drivven, Ribcage, and The Prodigy. More: 219- 322-5808 or the event page at https://fb.me/e/2milUJdNY.

• An acoustic performance by R&B/Jazzer Lauren Dukes with accompaniment by Greg Guidotti happens tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Josh Andrews' new trio project -- The Good Joy Band -- makes its stage debut at Northwoods Falls on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Chicago party rock band Five Guys Named Moe plays the same time on Saturday. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Following her Northwoods Falls set tonight, Lauren Dukes gets her groove going at Shipwreck (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith on Saturday from 7-10 p.m., with a duo concert stacked with tasty covers mixed in with her own original songs. Her accompanist that night is guitarist/vocalist Ibrhim Yoldish. More: shipwreckonbroad.com.

• Blues fans will find Marty "Big Dog" Mercer bringing his duo show to The Standard Tap Room (1346 119th St.) in Whiting on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Then on Sunday, find him playing with his band at Culture (18031 Dixie Hwy.) in Homewood. More: facebook.com/MartyBigDogMercer.

• Happy to report that Doug Lins -- singer/songwriter and hot sauce guru behind the "Scoville Brothers" brand of sauces -- is slowing getting back to performing following a lengthy hiatus due to his battle with cancer. Catch Lins' aptly titled acoustic duo, Hot Sauce, this Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Anderson's Winery (430 E. U.S. 6) in Valparaiso. More: 219-464-4936.

• A new musical project called Neuphoria -- Will Wyatt (drums), John Falstrom (bass) and Ibrahim Yoldash (guitar/vocals) -- makes its debut on Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight at Espresso Saloon (1103 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: 219-440-7118.

• The voice of The Crawpuppies -- Chad Clifford -- performs two solo shows this week before teaming up with his band mates. Catch Clifford on his own tonight at The White Rhino (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer from from 7-11 p.m., then on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at Catch (500 E. 81st Ave.) in Merrillville. With The Crawpuppies, Clifford rocks at Duffy's Place (154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso on Saturday starting at 8 p.m. More:facebook.com/chadaclifford.

• Just over the state line at The Thirsty Beaver (5599 127th St.) in Crestwood, one can catch the Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver tributes Stone Type Thing and Vision In The Kitchen on Friday. The party rock combo, Superfly Redneck Band, plays there on Saturday. More: facebook.com/TheThirstyBeaverCrestwood.

• The heavy sounds of Mas Kaos will shake the foundation of Decibels at On The Roxx (2524 Portage Mall) in Portage when they play loud and proud on Saturday. 9 p.m. show. $5 cover/21 & older. More: 219-763-7300 or decibelsportage.com.