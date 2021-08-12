Women make the 'magic' at Sunset Hill fest

The powerful title track is a courageous statement pleading for unity in a time of disunion, speaking to every person's desire to be safe and free. "It's more than just a song to me, it's a message about putting the 'united' back in the United States. Like many people, I miss the days when we treated each other better," said Copeland. "For me, this country is all about people with differences coming together to be part of something we all love. That’s what really makes America beautiful.”

The song,"Uncivil War," is the perfect follow-up to Copeland's 2018 single, "Americans," reminding listeners that America is one giant melting pot of peoples, cultures and lifestyles.

Crystal Bowersox likewise brings a social consciousness to her music and when speaking with her, one realizes she is an old soul with an inherent trust in the goodness of people. Her songs are populated by characters based on real people.