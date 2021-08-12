Women make the 'magic' at Sunset Hill fest

The "magic" is back as Prairie Magic Music Festival returns for a fifth year of roots music heard across the expanse of the natural grassy amphitheatre that sprawls out in front of the quaint Red Barn Stage at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.
The rain or shine event is general admission, so early arrival with one's blankets and lawn chairs is strongly suggested. Prairie Magic 2021 includes a variety of food vendors, a beer garden, free water on-site all day and children’s activities at the music festival. Outside food and coolers are prohibited. Parking is free in the south field, which is another large grassy lot. Complimentary wagon rides run continuously to and from the parking lot and the concert area.
This time, it's the women who are bringing it. "Saturday's event is celebrating women in the arts with the fest's first ever all-women lineup," said Rob Harkel, whose Valparaiso-based Brightside Music production company handles the booking and promotion for the annual barn bash. "This year's headliner is Shemekia Copeland with a trio of support performances by Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Crystal Bowersox, and Jackie Venson."
Shemekia Copeland grew up in the blues as the daughter of iconic bluesman Johnny Copeland, and was hailed as the new "queen of the blues" following the death of Koko Taylor. She comes to Valparaiso fresh from being named Blues Artist Of The Year by the prestigious international music publication DownBeat magazine. Her latest Alligator Records album, "Uncivil War," was named Album of the Year and has awarded the artist with three 2020 Blues Music Awards and assorted other accolades.
The powerful title track is a courageous statement pleading for unity in a time of disunion, speaking to every person's desire to be safe and free. "It's more than just a song to me, it's a message about putting the 'united' back in the United States. Like many people, I miss the days when we treated each other better," said Copeland. "For me, this country is all about people with differences coming together to be part of something we all love. That’s what really makes America beautiful.”
The song,"Uncivil War," is the perfect follow-up to Copeland's 2018 single, "Americans," reminding listeners that America is one giant melting pot of peoples, cultures and lifestyles.
Crystal Bowersox likewise brings a social consciousness to her music and when speaking with her, one realizes she is an old soul with an inherent trust in the goodness of people. Her songs are populated by characters based on real people.
An advance single from her next album -- "Courage To Be Kind" -- is an example of such a song. "It was written a few years ago in response to the church shootings (at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church) in Charleston, South Carolina," Bowersox said. "It's not as much about the shooting as it is about the surprising response from the families of the (nine) victims. The forgiveness and compassion they chose to give the person who stole their loved ones from them was intensely powerful. My co-writer Steve Seskin and I were incredibly moved by the words of the family members, who drew upon the strength of their faith to forgive the seemingly unforgivable acts of violence done against them." "Courage To Be Kind" is already released digitally in audio and video formats.
Bowersox was a "Season 9" finalist on the hit TV show, "American Idol," but her second place win there is almost just a footnote these days for the Ohio native who relocated to Chicago for a few years to chase her musical dreams. "Chicago helped shape me musically," she said. "What a great city for music and what great talents there are here."
Her post-"Idol" career now includes a trio of strong albums for various record labels, followed by her recent emergence as a true and fortified "indie artist." The one-time Kingston Mines bartender and server's 2010 debut release "Farmer's Daughter," sold over 200,000 copies for Jive Records. Like many artists, Bowersox got lost in the shuffle as labels merged and bigger labels gobbled up smaller labels.
Determined and unflinching in her resolve, Bowersox landed on her feet and released two additional albums -- 2013's "All That For This" (Shanachie Records) and her 2017 concert album "Alive" -- with a new studio album "Hitchhicker," coming soon via her own label MamaSox Records. Expect to hear a lot of songs from that forthcoming release at Saturday's concert.
"I really don't need a lot in life," she said. "I'm pretty low maintenance actually." Bowersox travels in a large van with her son Tony and their adorably sweet pit bull Moses. "These two are what's important to me. Playing music and being with them is really all I need."
North Carolina's Sarah Shook & the Disarmers has been steadily building a following since 2015 with its blend of alt-rock, punk and outlaw country styles. Signed in 2017 to Chicago's Bloodshot Records, the band has two albums -- "Sidelong" and "Years" -- chock full of fiery spit and gravel songs.
With a catalog three albums deep, Austin-based Jackie Venson owns a unique soul/blues sound all her own. As a guitarist, her string prowess has been described as being akin to greats like Buddy Guy and Gary Clark Jr., while her rich, soulful vocals have drawn strong comparisons to the likes of Joss Stone and Amy Winehouse. Venson's latest releases -- 2019's "Joy" and 2020's "Vintage Machine" -- have done a lot to put her on the public radar.