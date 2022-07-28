Women of the Blues shake up Valpo

For the second year, Elements Wine Bar in the heart of downtown Valparaiso will present a collective of female blues performers of various styles and textures performing a series of 75-minute concert sets this Sunday on the stage of Valparaiso's downtown Central Park Plaza (68 Lafayette St.).

"Elements has been part of the downtown for five years now," said owner Michelle Prosser. "It started out as strictly a wine bar, but my husband was taking guitar lessons from Rocco Calipairi (Sr.) of The Head Honchos blues band, so we had them come out and play one night and really liked the idea of adding live music on a regular basis. I'd always liked the blues and my husband and I liked going to bars, so it just seemed like the thing to do. While we don't book exclusively blues artists at Elements, a majority of the live entertainment has been blues."

Prosser fancied the idea of doing large, multi-artist concerts featuring all female artists but knew her venue was too small for such a grand venture, so Central Park Plaza, just two blocks down the road became the site of last year's first "Women of the Blues Festival." "I feel doing an event like this is important because it introduces blues to people who might not really get what the blues are," said Prosser.

Prosser said she didn't know what to expect, but after getting strong response to the event from both the artists involved and the public, became determined to do it again on a slightly bigger scale. "I've had lots of help on this," she admits. Booking the artists for this year, has been delegated to Samantha Shocaroff Muffett, owner of The Shocaroff Management Company, and the co-founder of the Northwest Indiana based Blue Steel Blues Society (bluesteelbluessociety.org). Among the Society's projects is a developing "Blues in Schools" program.

"I loved Michelle's vision for this event and her passion for it," said Shocaroff Muffett. "So we've spent a lot of time together these last few months putting it all together." "Sam has really done a lot of hard work and put a lot of time and effort into getting these artists," added Prosser.

This year's event has grown from 2021's five co-headline performers to seven, with two of those being served up only to selected attendees. Privvy only to those holding VIP tickets will be a special 9 a.m. to noon acoustic performance by Ivy Ford, the only returning artist from last year's event, along with a set by The Keeshea Pratt Band. VIP tickets include those morning performances, along with access to a special "Soul Food Brunch" complete with a Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar. VIPs also get a commemorative event T-shirt.

Following the morning VIP stage performances, the event will open up to general admission seating and feature five powerful, female-fronted blues recording groups from various parts of the U.S. and Canada. They are: Detroit's Eliza Neals Band (elizaneals.com), Northwest Indiana blues belter Mandalyn & The Hunters (facebook.com/Mandalynblues), Chicago's funky Melody Angel (melodyangelmusic.com), and Canada's Dawn Tyler Watson (dawntylerwatson.com). Watson will be performing with a local pick-up band of top Indiana blues musicians.

Closing out the event will be the sassy and brassy blues of Texas' Annika Chamber-Deslaurias (annikachambers.com). Tickets are $30 for general admission and $99 for VIP tickets. More: facebook.com/womenofthebluesvalpo.

Hard Rock serves up three top acts

The weekly "Free Country Friday Concerts" series at Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, continues with a guy who was all over the radio charts in the 1990s. Arkansas-born country singer Collin Raye (collinraye.com ) landed 24 songs in the national Top 10, with 16 of those going to number one, including "Not That Different," "If I Were You," "I Want You Bad," "My Kind of Girl," "Love Me" and "In This Life."

Chicago's Freddy Jones Band (freddyjonesband.net) hit the Cafe Stage on Saturday to deliver a night of their jam-style, roots rock, that includes such major radio hits as "One World" and "In A Daydream." Formed in 1990 and signed to the jam-band label of the day, Capricorn Records, the group has toured on packages with all the notables of their genre -- Allman Brothers, Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & The Blowfish -- and is still fronted by founding vocalist and guitarist Marty Lloyd.

As if having those aforementioned national artists performing this weekend, the the casino's big room Hard Rock Live!, will have the platinum-selling, hit-maker Daughtry rocking on Friday. Fronted by Chris Daughtry, the band has landed numerous hits on radio, including such number ones as "It's Not Over," "Home," "No Surprise," and "Feels Like Tonight." More on all shows at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart offers up a night of laughter on Saturday. "The Chicagoland Stand-Up Comedy Show" is a 7:30 p.m. performance headlined by Patti Vasquez, a veteran comic seen on television and at top comedy clubs in North America and Europe. On television, Patti has appeared on the "Very Funny Show" on TBS and COMEDY.TV, "My Life is a Joke", and she has a recurring role on "Chicago Fire." Also performing are Chicago-based comedians -- Matt Torres, Jamal Juichon, Deanna Ortiz Nina Kem and Jarrell Scott Barnes. Tickets start at $20. More: brickartlive.com.

• Northwest Indiana music veteran Ron Buffington will pop out to give a rare Lake County performance tonight from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. A long time purveyor of Americana music in Chicagoland and Michiana, Buffington is an old school troubadour with a wealth of songs tucked inside his acoustic guitar that he will share with those fortunate to be in his audience. Another special treat happens next Thursday, as guitar virtuoso brings with him Heather Bricker, who while performing as Heather Peters, was the voice of club-packing bands Taxi, and later Vivid, back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) presents a reunion performance by the former Region band Hard Knocks on Friday, with rock band Gato hitting the stage on Saturday. Music starts at 8 p.m. both nights. The weekly "Blues Jam with host Corey Dennison" happens Sunday from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The weekend starts tonight at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso with an acoustic concert by Chad Clifford. Friday's music fare features the guitar driven blues of Marty "Big Dog" Mercer. Saturday's entertainment is a pre-party for Sunday's previously mentioned "Women of the Blues Festival," and features a split bill by international blues women Keesha Pratt and Dawn Tyler Watson. The weekend continues Sunday with a post-festival concert by The Ivy Ford Blues Band at 9 p.m. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• Jimmy Buffett tribute performer Frank Paul of the touring group Gone2Paradise will guest live in studio 7-8 p.m. this Tuesday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." He will play a few acoustic songs live on air, talk about his life among the "Parrotheads," and about the lively live concert he is bringing to Bulldog Park Pavilion in Crown Point on Aug. 6 as the newly added headliner of Crown Point's "(Bull)Dog Daze of Summer" event. More on that event in next week's column. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.