The Lyric Opera has a hit on its hands with a contemporary work which recently made its world premiere.

"The Factotum" continues to Feb. 12 at Chicago's Harris Theater. The new soul opera, with music and lyrics by Will Liverman and DJ King Rico, was commissioned by The Lyric. It's one of two world premieres that will be included in the lyric's current season.

The opera draws people in with a strong score and a storyline that blends passion, humor, a sense of family togetherness and community awareness.

Mike, played by Liverman and Garby, portrayed by Norman Garrett, are two brothers who are keeping the family barbershop business which was started by their late father going. The barbershop, located in an African American neighborhood on Chicago's South Side is a hub of activity for the community and their friends. Audience members watch as all the action in the production takes place in the barbershop.

"The Factotum" features a selection of outstanding music and strong vocals by the cast.

The opera, which is inspired by "The Barber of Seville," blends musical genres such as R&B, Hip-Hop, Rap, barbershop harmony and more. Many of the songs, which are conducted by Kedrick Armstrong, easily tug at the heartstrings as well.

The opera's book was written by Liverman, Rico and Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj.

In addition to Liverman and Garrett, other cast members included in "The Factotum" are Adam Richardson, Ron Dukes, Lunga Eric Hallam, Terrence Chin-Loy, Di'Aire Wilson, Melody Betts, Symone Harcum, Martin Luther Clark, Cecilia Violetta Lopez and Nissi Shalome.

Don't miss this fresh take on opera!

FYI: "The Factotum" continues to Feb. 12 at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Visit lyricopera.org for details.

