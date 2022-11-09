Yes and Copeland among those rockin' this weekend

English progressive rock group Yes formed in 1968 and despite an evolving cast of musicians in and out of its ranks, continues to tour and record.

Armed with a cache of some of classic rocks best known arena anthems -- "Roundabout," "All Good People," "Closer To The Heart" and "Owner Of A Lonely Heart", to name but a few -- the British legends are again on tour and will stop Friday at The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, for a 7 p.m. show in the "Hard Rock Live!" concert auditorium. The band will blow the dust off of those pieces of music and many others from their 21 studio album catalog.

The 2022-23 incarnation of Yes features longtime members guitarist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes and bassist Billy Sherwood. Rounding out the line-up are drummer Jay Schellen and vocalist Jon Davison.

Hard Rock Casino also welcomes Chicago's long-running party rock band, The Lounge Puppets, to the Hard Rock Cafe stage Friday starting at 9 p.m. to dish out a night of high energy and highly dancable covers.

On Saturday, Hard Rock Cafe stage welcomes Alligator recording artists and Chicago's reigning "Queen of the Blues" Shemekia Copeland. The daughter of the late blues icon Johnny Copeland, Shemekia is an award-winning artist whose latest album "Done Come Too Far," came out in late summer.

MUSIC NOTES

• Pull your spandex out of moth balls and break out that bottle of Aqua-Net, because this Friday, Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) is taking everyone "Back To The '80s" with a trio of bands busting out hits from that infamous decade of decadence. On stage to rock the decades away from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. are three full on tribute groups -- Rattrap (Ratt), Rock of Love (Poison) and Armageddon (Def Leppard). Tickets are $10 and up.

On Saturday, music fans and five bands will rock for a celebration of life to remember 17-year-old Dylan Childers of Portage. Performing are four Chicagoland heavy music tributes -- Freak On A Leash (Korn), Hellbilly Deluxe (Rob Zombie), System Of Dying Angels, (System of a Down) and White Pony (Deftones) -- along with original music group, The Illogical. Music starts at 6 p.m. Tickets: $15 with proceeds donated to the Childers family. More: brickartlive.com.

• Singer/songwriter Mike Green recently released an excellent 9 song original music CD titled "No Guarantees," recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. Request songs from it this evening when Green perform acoustic from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Although the CD features full instrumentation, it would be fun to hear these songs in their raw, acoustic form, because a good song is a good song, even when stripped down to the basics, and these are all pretty good songs. More: therealmikegreen.com.

• The rest of the weekend at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) rocks with the band Sunfallen performing a special Veteran's Day tribute set on Friday. Saturday finds the high energy fun of Mr. Funnyman covering the popular music landscape with songs by everyone from Presley to Prince to Pink Floyd. The Region music scene was blessed with the reopening of this great venue about a year ago and it's great to see the growth and success Northwoods Falls has had in that relatively short time. Live music runs 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every weekend. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The "Songwriter Night" hosted by Region rocker Danny Lemmon at Smokey Jo's (475 W. Burville Road) on the second Wednesday of each month was bumped back to Nov. 16. The monthly showcase starts at 6 p.m. and performers on November's schedule are Danny Lemmon of course, along with Greg Walroth, Joe Goodrich, Billy Klein, Ted Paniak, Larry Wayne Kent, Karl Ackerman and Dominic D'Andrea. More: dannylemmonmusic.com.

• The weekly "Acoustic Thursday" unplugged music series is ongoing at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Tonight's 6:30-9:30 p.m. performance marks the return of Northwest Indiana singer/songwriter/recording artist LeAnn Stutler, whose music is best described and country-flavored pop. Stutler mixes her own songs with some enjoyable and sometimes surprising cover selections. Montego shows are all ages and family-friendly, with a full menu and bar available. No cost. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• This Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) finds The High Street Band performing a mixed bag of pop and rock cover songs delivered with the great vocal harmonies of sisters Mindi Lawrence and Amber Anderson. On Saturday, it's more classic rock and a heavy dose of Beatles as The Crawpuppies take over the stage and sprinkle their sets with a few awesome Chad Clifford-written originals from the band's own CD releases. On that note, Clifford is way overdue on releasing another album of his own music. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The Region's original stage prop-wearing party-rock band, Bravo Johnny is found on Friday at Griffith's Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road), where they are sure to do their schtick, while breaking out a wealth of cheesy dance pop covers. It'll be more like Roll 'n' Rock than Rock 'n' Roll this Saturday in Griffith when Avenue 912 hosts "Hemp Rock II." The second annual fest line-up on Saturday includes Stan & The EZ, The Rusted Strings Band (Grateful Dead & More), and American English (Beatles tribute). More: Avenue912Events.com.

• Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Nov. 18 concert by Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats (A Tribute to Elton John) at Portage High School. The 7 p.m. performance will be held in the West Auditorium (6450 U.S. 6) in Portage and is presented by the not-for-profit arts organization, Portage LIVE!, as part of its 2022-23 live music series. Tickets and more: portagelive.org or 219- 762-5025.

• Indiana University Northwest's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence presents two educational live Zoom classes by jazz pianist Billy Foster on Monday, Nov. 14 and Thursday, Nov. 17, each running from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The namesake of the Billy Foster Trio is also a music educator, composer and host of jazz radio program, "The Jazz Zone" (billyfosterjazzone.com). The class topic is -- "Hard Bop Masters" -- and will cover the music, history and progression of such artists as Art Blakey, Miles Davis, Max Roach, Cannonball Adderly and others. Must register online by noon on Nov. 11 at: go.iu.edu/3AVG.

• Out working up a buzz for their official "Good-Bye City Lights" CD and LP release party at Hobart Art Theater on Nov. 19, members of M&R Rush pop into radio studios this week to talk about the album, their new deal with Color Red Records and the start of their 50th Anniversary Tour.

"It's hard to believe it's been 50 years since we first got together," said drummer Marty Mardirosian, excited to be back playing after health issues sidelined the band for all of 2022.

Catch M&R Rush live in studio this Sunday on WIMS-AM/FM's "Needle Drop" vinyl program from 6-9 p.m. Stream at wimsradio.com. On Tuesday evening from 7-8 p.m., members will be in studio on 89.1-FM Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT" program. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.