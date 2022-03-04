Musical comedy team Duo Baldo to perform in Munster

The musical comedy team Duo Baldo will perform light-hearted classical fare in Munster.
The duo of Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi will play at 7 p.m. March 21 at the Munster High School Auditorium at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster. It's a show staged by Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts as part of their 2021 – 2022 Concert Season.
Duo Baldo will bring "virtuosic musicianship, theatrical humor and pop culture in a critically-acclaimed performance."
"Violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi form the powerhouse musical comedy team Duo Baldo. The Victor Borge-style duo has received praise all over the world for their virtuosic performances, theatrical humor and pop culture references, all wrapped up into the form of a classical music concert," organizers said in a press release. "The charismatic duo combines classic music and comedy in a way that has audiences doubled over in laughter, while also giving them a new appreciation for classical music. With several highly successful international tours under their belts, they have performed recently in such prestigious venues as Taipei’s National Concert Hall and appeared on the PBS series 'Now Hear This.'"
Alberto Godas with Club Radio has described the act as an "enthusiastic, rousing and delightful performance."
Lakeshore Community Concerts has sought to bring affordable live entertainment to Northwest Indiana audiences since 1947.
Tickets are available for $30 each.
