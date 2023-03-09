A sentimental and memorable journey will be in store for audiences during the revue “Girls Like Us: Women in Wartime."

The show will be performed March 12 at Theatre at the Center in Munster. It stars Laura Freeman, Marianne Murphy Orland and Beckie Menzie.

"This is the first time doing the show "Women in Wartime,"' said singer Laura Freeman. Freeman has been with the group Girls Like Us for the past 15 years.

"We do all sorts of shows," Freeman said, adding they've done revues centered around everyone from Carole King, Carly Simon and Joni Mitchell to Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand. Freeman also does shows focusing on Doris Day's music.

In "Women in Wartime," she said audience members will hear a variety of tunes including those by Day. Among songs featured in the show include classics such as "Dear Heart," Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,""I'll Be Seeing You," "Sentimental Journey, "Theme from Mash," "What's Going On" and more.

The musical trio last performed at Theatre at the Center in 2016 when they opened for comedian Tom Dreesen.

Freeman, who is from South Bend, said songs from the eras of World War II, the Korean War and Viet Nam war will be featured. "We also tell stories," Freeman said, adding they give people information about the singers and the songs as well as the time period the tunes came from. "That sparks memories for people," she said.

Music, in general, Freeman said, brings something special to people's lives.

"I love that connection that a song can bring to someone's memory," she said.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. show are "$35 and $30 for veterans/military. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com for tickets and information. Theatre at the Center is located at 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.

Audience members interested in a meal before the show may make reservations for Sunday Brunch by Trama Catering at the center. Brunch is an additional $35. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 for brunch reservations.