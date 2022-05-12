Musician to host listening party at Harold's Private Venue in Dyer

Chicago-based pop musician Brandon Mosley released a new single and will have a listening party at Harold's Private Venue in Dyer later this month.

Mosley's song "Holding On" is now streaming on all platforms, including Spotify and Amazon Music. Lovett Entertainment released the song, which is being distributed by TuneCore.

"We all know what it feels like for that special someone to hold on to us and never want to let us go," Mosley said. "I wanted to write something about those loving feelings. You can expect more feel-good and love songs from the upcoming album."

The listening party will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. May 19 in the venue at 101 Joliet St. in Dyer.

"We are also filming an upcoming video for the hit single 'Holding On; that we have enlisted the help of Munster High School Dance Team to appear in the video which will be premiered initially at the listening party and then on all digital platforms worldwide," Promoter Jeffrey Lovett said. "We have also enlisted an alumnus at Munster High School, DJ Ari, who is now currently attending Purdue University to DJ the event."

For more information, follow Mosley on Instagram at @brandonmosley773.

