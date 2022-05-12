 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Musician to host listening party at Harold's Private Venue in Dyer

  • 0
Musician to host listening party at Harold's Private Venue in Dyer

Harold's Private Event Venue is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Chicago-based pop musician Brandon Mosley released a new single and will have a listening party at Harold's Private Venue in Dyer later this month.

Mosley's song "Holding On" is now streaming on all platforms, including Spotify and Amazon Music. Lovett Entertainment released the song, which is being distributed by TuneCore.

"We all know what it feels like for that special someone to hold on to us and never want to let us go," Mosley said. "I wanted to write something about those loving feelings. You can expect more feel-good and love songs from the upcoming album."

The listening party will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. May 19 in the venue at 101 Joliet St. in Dyer.

"We are also filming an upcoming video for the hit single 'Holding On; that we have enlisted the help of Munster High School Dance Team to appear in the video which will be premiered initially at the listening party and then on all digital platforms worldwide," Promoter Jeffrey Lovett said. "We have also enlisted an alumnus at Munster High School, DJ Ari, who is now currently attending Purdue University to DJ the event."

People are also reading…

For more information, follow Mosley on Instagram at @brandonmosley773.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Festival to celebrate Wolf Lake

Festival to celebrate Wolf Lake

An upcoming festival will celebrate Wolf Lake, the sprawling lake that straddles the border of Hammond and Chicago just south of Lake Michigan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dua Lipa’s next album is half way written

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts