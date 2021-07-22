Mysteries of Baccarat are revealed when you know how to play

The game of baccarat has a very loyal following of players, which is precisely why casino properties in the Region devote a great deal of marketing energy to cultivating an audience to fill the rooms and areas dedicated to the game.
For decades, baccarat was segregated from the main casino floor and played in an upscale room with upholstered chairs and tuxedo-clad hosts. A favorite of high-rollers, baccarat is veiled in romance, legend and lore, but today it has been adapted to mainstream casino gambling.
Baccarat is a card game that requires no skill, although you will find an occasional player who will use a system founded upon keeping track of outcomes.
In many respects, it's just a guessing game, comparable to calling heads or tails on the flip of a coin. Multiple decks of cards, generally eight, are shuffled up and dealt out of an elongated plastic shoe. Individual players do not receive cards.
At the start of a game, the dealer draws two sets of two cards each and positions them in front of him on the table for all to see. One set is identified as the player's hand and the other set is identified as the banker's hand.
In baccarat, face cards and 10s count as zero value, twos through nines carry face value, and aces count as one. Suits are irrelevant.
In order to determine the value of each hand, you merely drop the value of the "10s" place. For example, if the hand is comprised of a pair of nines, you add them together and get 18, then drop the digit in the “10s” column. The hand has a value of eight.
The object of the game is to get as close to nine as possible, with nine being the highest hand. If either the player or the banker has a hand that totals eight or nine, it is considered a "natural" winner. The higher value hand wins.
Players at the table have three wagering options: Betting on the banker's hand, betting on the player's hand or betting on a tie.
Keeping in mind that the dealer does all the work, a third card will be dealt to the player's hand if the player's total is less than or equal to five.
A third card will be dealt to the banker's hand in the following cases:
• If player's hand does not take a third card, banker's hand draws a third card on total of five or less.
• If bank total is zero, one or two, bank draws a third card.
• If bank hand totals three, bank draws a third card unless the player's third card was an eight.
• If bank hand totals four, then bank draws a third card if player has drawn a third card of two through seven.
• If bank hand totals five, bank draws a third card if the player has drawn a third card of four through seven.
• If bank hand totals six, bank draws a third card if player has drawn a third card of six or seven.
• If bank hand totals seven, bank stands.
Winning Player bets are paid at even money (house edge 1.24 percent). Winning Bank bets are paid at even money less a five percent commission (house edge 1.06 percent). Winning tie bets are paid at 8 to 1 (house edge 14.36 percent).
Many players like to keep track of the decisions on a white card and base their bets on past performance, but the value of doing this is questionable.
An additional betting feature known as the "Dragon Bonus" is widely popular, but the best strategy from an economics perspective is to stick to wagering on either the player or the banker to derive optimum value from the game.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The Buffet at the New Buffalo destination will have glimmers of life for the first time in the post-pandemic world starting Friday (July 23) when the property introduces an “all-you-can-eat” Prime Rib and Shrimp dinner. Even though the full buffet selection will not be available, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy soups, salads, and desserts as a self-serve option. The price per person is $28 for ages 13 and older, and $14 for ages 4 – 12. The Prime Rib and Shrimp special will be available every Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. (EDT). No reservations are required. Guests will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Opinions are those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.