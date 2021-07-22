Mysteries of Baccarat are revealed when you know how to play

The game of baccarat has a very loyal following of players, which is precisely why casino properties in the Region devote a great deal of marketing energy to cultivating an audience to fill the rooms and areas dedicated to the game.

For decades, baccarat was segregated from the main casino floor and played in an upscale room with upholstered chairs and tuxedo-clad hosts. A favorite of high-rollers, baccarat is veiled in romance, legend and lore, but today it has been adapted to mainstream casino gambling.

Baccarat is a card game that requires no skill, although you will find an occasional player who will use a system founded upon keeping track of outcomes.

In many respects, it's just a guessing game, comparable to calling heads or tails on the flip of a coin. Multiple decks of cards, generally eight, are shuffled up and dealt out of an elongated plastic shoe. Individual players do not receive cards.

At the start of a game, the dealer draws two sets of two cards each and positions them in front of him on the table for all to see. One set is identified as the player's hand and the other set is identified as the banker's hand.

In baccarat, face cards and 10s count as zero value, twos through nines carry face value, and aces count as one. Suits are irrelevant.