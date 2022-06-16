National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum to celebrate Juneteenth

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum plans to celebrate Juneteenth in Pullman with a full slate of festivities Monday.

The museum at 10406 S. Maryland Ave in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood on the far South Side has been hosting an annual Juneteenth celebration for 10 years, which is adding a Juneteenth Youth Chi-Ball Y League Basketball Tournament for the first time this year.

Juneteenth has been observed as "the longest-running African-American holiday" in Texas since 1866, marking the emancipation of African-American slaves. It has gained in popularity in recent years and was officially named a federal holiday last year.

“We began celebrating Juneteenth long before it became an officially recognized holiday,” said Dr. Lyn Hughes, the founder of NAPRPPM. “It was only a few years after the end of slavery, that blacks began to migrate north, the Porters played a major role in the effort. The Pullman Porters are a rich and significant part of our history, and we highlight their legacy and contributions at every appropriate opportunity. This is the first National Juneteenth celebration and a multi-generational event, which is a perfect opportunity.”

The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. Monday with a parade that begins at Gately Stadium Park. It heads to the museum entrance at 817 E. 104th Street, between Corliss and Maryland Ave.

The community festival will take place on the museum grounds, Corliss High School and at Butler College Prop across the street.

“Our annual free celebratory event will have something for everyone including live performances, vendors, speakers and interactive activities for children,” said NAPRPPM President David Peterson, Jr. “The goal of this event is to create a festive environment in the community, where individuals or, the whole family can come out to enjoy and celebrate African-American history, heritage and culture.”

For more information, call 773-331-6146.

