National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum to host Gentle Warrior Awards

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum will host a Gentle Warrior Awards gala cocktail reception to raise funds and celebrate its 27th anniversary this weekend.

The South Side museum named after The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porter's Union leader A. Philip Randolph will host its premier fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Hyde Park Bank at 1525 East 53rd St. in Chicago.

“NAPRPPM museum is the only one of its kind in the world,” museum founder Dr. Lyn Hughes said. “We honor and celebrate exclusively the contributions of African Americans in America’s labor movement. That is precisely why we must preserve the history and continue to tell the full, authentic story of those who paved the way for African Americans in organized labor.”

The museum tells the history of the first Black labor union in the country, which won a collective bargaining agreement with the Pullman railcar company. It details the history of organized labor and how the Porters helped create a Black middle class.

Hosea Sanders of ABC 7 Chicago will host the black-tie gala. It will feature dancing, desserts, culinary bites and live entertainment by Emmy Award-winning vocalist Joan Collaso.

National AFL-CIO Executive Vice President Tefere Gebre and IBEW Local 134 Business Manager Donald Finn will be honored with Gentle Warrior Awards, which are given to distinguished people "who exhibit the similar commitment, focus, and tenacity that Randolph displayed throughout his career."

President of LINK Unlimited Scholars and President of Kimbark Beverage Shoppe Jonathan Swain, President of APS & Associates Alexandra Simms, Woodlawn East Community and Neighbors Founder and Executive Director Mattie Butler, 34th District State Representative Nicholas Smith and former NFL player and Founder of IF Charities Isreal Idonije will get Change Agent Awards for creating positive change in the community.

“The pandemic has indeed impacted the way events are being held,” Hughes said. “The event has been scaled down in size, but will retain its Hollywood awards atmosphere. In addition, We want to ensure that our guests are safe, so proof of vaccination or negative COVID 19 test results will be required.”

Funds will be used for a museum expansion project slated for this spring.

For more information or tickets, visit aprpullmanportermuseum.org.

