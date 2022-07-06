National Headache Foundation's Seven Second Freeze Challenge has garnered celebrity participants, national media coverage

The Seven Second Freeze Challenge has been sweeping the nation to raise awareness and funds for the 40 million Americans who suffer from migraines and other headache disorders.

Celebrities like "Anchorman" actor David Koechner and Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider have slurped an icy or slushy drink through a straw for seven seconds to experience brain freeze and post the video to social media, to encourage others to take part.

It's the brainchild of the Chicago-based Headache Foundation, which is led by longtime Whiting civic booster Tom Dabertin.

Dabertin serves as CEO of the organization, which is headquartered in downtown Chicago and has been around since 1970.

"The whole purpose of the campaign is trying to build awareness of migraine headaches and chronic headaches about 40 million Americans suffer from," he said. "Estimates are about half the cases are undiagnosed or underdiagnosed. So many suffer with migraines or chronic headache disorders. It's estimated to be one in every four households."

The social media campaign was modeled after the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge that went massively viral a few years ago. People are encouraged to share videos of themselves taking the challenge on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other social media channels.

"When you drink out of a straw you get what's commonly referred to as brain freeze. It emulates what the pain feels like from a migraine for people who don't have migraines, only it lasts a few seconds instead of hours or days," Dabertin said. "We're asking people to drink a cold drink, get brain freeze, laugh about it, post the video and challenge others to do the same and make a $20 donation to the National Headache Foundation."

Dabertin's son came up with the idea while out with some friends. It's been covered by television stations nationwide.

James Dedelow did the challenge live on his "JED in the Morning" show on WJOB. He had a personal experience with migraines.

"My daughter had migraines in middle and high school. She couldn't get a diagnosis. Doctors didn't know how to address it. There were no real effective treatment methods and little awareness," he said. "It wasn't until we drove to Mayo and spent a bunch of time up there that we got relief in the form of correct diagnosis and, ultimately, Botox. It was experimental then. We became part of a trial at Mayo. It wasn't approved yet, so insurance wouldn't pay. My wife and I had to pay out of our pocket. It nearly took the radio station down."

Dedelow hopes to raise more awareness about the issue.

"At the time, our daughter was in high school and was in danger of dropping out. Munster High, like all other academic institutions at the time, didn't really know how to deal with the problem," he said. "Our daughter spent a month at home one of the times. There wasn't infrastructure in place to homeschool or remote learn. It was a mess. The day we got the first Botox injection, everything changed. Now there are meds — you don't have to take the injections. My daughter has taken new and improved meds the last few years instead of the injections. She's 27 weeks pregnant now. Not sure it would have been possible without advancements in the technology of dealing with migraines and the awareness of migraines that has come about."

Other participants have included comedian Cedric the Entertainment, actor Alex Borstein and country music performer Allie Sealey.

"We are hoping our efforts go viral," Dabertin said. "We want to build awareness."

The funds raised will go toward continuing education for doctors and nurse practitioners who typically only get a few hours of class time on migraines and chronic headaches in medical school. The hope is to make them more aware of the condition so they can diagnose it more readily and get patients the treatment they need.

The nonprofit also seeks to fund new treatments and cures.

"We're hoping by the end of summer millions of people will become aware of the Seven Second Challenge and be better informed about migraines," Dabertin said. "Migraines can be debilitating. The pain is terrific. When you get a brain freeze you can chuckle about it because it doesn't last hours or days. But it helps create more empathy and understanding."

For more information, visit headaches.org.