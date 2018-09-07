National Hellenic Museum to display first-ever George Kokines retrospective

The National Hellenic Museum in Chicago's Greektown neighborhood will display the first-ever retrospective of the late artist George Kokines, whose work has been exhibited at the Whitney and purchased by Hugh Hefner.
"Kokines’ art employed free-form organic and geometrical forms, abstract figures and intense spaces of color," The National Hellenic Museum said in a press release. "He inserted humor, references to Greek mythology and his life experiences into his work. When working with nontraditional materials like wax, plaster and concrete, Kokines often carved through the layers he had built up on the surface. He was known to rework older pieces many times over. Palimpsest — something altered that bears visible traces of its previous form — was a concept that is apparent in much of Kokines’ work."
"George Kokines: Layers Revealed" opens at the museum at 333 S Halsted St. on Sept. 20. It will include "September 11," the largest installation of his career that includes the painting "Agios Nikolaos" of a small Greek Orthodox Church that stood at Ground Zero, where he witnessed the terrorist attack firsthand.
The Chicago native was the son of Greek immigrants who graduated from the Art Institute and traveled through Greece, an influence in his work. He spent most of his artistic career living in New York City and exhibited internationally, including in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Italy.
"Using loaned objects and those from the NHM Collections, this exhibition traces Kokines’ artistic development and accomplishments in Abstract Expressionism as well as his journey to embrace his Greek American identity," the museum said in a press release. "The works in this exhibition exemplify Kokines’ improvisation and the textural and large-scale style of his work. Demonstrating his mastery of abstraction, this exhibition reveals the brilliance and skill of George Kokines. Related educational programming, docent-led tours and field trips for school children will be offered throughout the year."
For more information, visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312.655.1234.