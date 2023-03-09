The 24th National Thoroughbred Racing Association’s National Horseplayers Championship will be held this weekend at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, an encouraging annual reminder that interest among the nation’s gamblers in the “Sport of Kings” is still significant.

The competition has casino gambling roots with Caesars Entertainment and Horseshoe Las Vegas joining Racetrack Television Network as presenting sponsors.

The National Horseplayers Championship (NHC), the world’s richest and most high profile competition of its kind, begins on Friday (March 10) and will continue through Sunday (March 12). It will match a field of approximately 600 participants waging handicapping skills against one another for an estimated $3.2-million in cash and prizes.

The winner will collect a prize of $750,000 cash, but more importantly, an Eclipse Award as Horseplayer of the Year. The Eclipse is the most prestigious honor in all of thoroughbred horse racing in the United States.

Participants in this weekend’s championship earned their “golden tickets” by qualifying in handicapping contests hosted by 34 racetracks across the country, including historic Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney, Illinois.

All of the finalists received a complimentary four-night stay at the Horseshoe Las Vegas plus travel reimbursement.

Casino race books and handicapping contest websites also participated in the qualifiers, including Bally’s Las Vegas, At the Races with Steve Byk, FanDuel TV, and Xpressbet, among others.

The tournament format for the NHC has been designed to be the best possible test of overall handicapping ability by picking winners.

The goal is to build the highest bankroll based on mythical two-dollar win, place, and show wagers. The participants are assigned what are known as “mandatory races” – eight on Day 1, eight on Day 2, and seven at the “Final Table”. The races are announced at least 36 hours prior to each contest day via direct e-mail to players and publicly on Twitter (@NTRA) and NTRA.com.

After the first two days, the NHC field will be reduced to the top 10 percent of the players. The highest 10 accumulative scores after the semi-finals round on Sunday morning will move to the Final Table. Bankrolls amassed during Days 1 & 2 and the semi-finals round will also advance.

The champion will emerge after the results of seven “mandatory” assigned races are official.

Eleven of the 23 years of past champions will be present in this year’s championship. Should one of them earn the crown, he or she will become the first repeat winner.

The suspense builds this evening when the complete field and total prize breakdown will be finalized with a “Last Chance/First Chance” contest.

The competition can be followed through several outlets, including the NTRA’s YouTube channel, and At the Races with Steve Byk via SiriusXM satellite radio (Sirius 219; XM 201). America’s Best Racing and Hawthorne Race Course will also be streaming live from the event.

If you’re interested in signing up for the 2023 National Horseplayers Championship tour, please visit www.ntra.com/membership or www.ntra.com/nhc.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The “Gas & Cash” promotion is being held on Saturdays this month. On Saturday (March 11) and Saturday (March 18) five winners will be selected hourly from 7 to 9 p.m. to win $500 in mycash or $500 in gas cards. At 10 p.m. one winner will receive $1,000 in mycash, $1,000 in gas cards and an automatic spot in the Grand Finale Drawing on March 25. On that day, three winners each hour from 7 to 9 p.m. will be awarded $250 in gas cards and an automatic berth in the Grand Finale at 10 p.m. when 11 qualifiers will win a share of $25,000 in mycash. There will also be a $15,000 cash winner. MyChoice players club members can claim free tier-based entries daily and earn an additional entry for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games.

FOUR WINDS: Friday’s (March 10) “March Money Madness” promotion is an appetizer for The NCAA men’s basketball tournament, one of the biggest sporting competitions of the year. The grand prize (there’ll be five of them) is a Final Four package, including $1,500 in cash, in addition to your chance to share in $7,500 in cash or instant credit/free slot play. The drawings start at 4 p.m. (Eastern) at which time five guests will be selected to win $500 in instant credit/free slot play. Then every hour from 5 to 9 p.m. one winner will be drawn to win a Final Four travel and hospitality package plus $1,500 in cash. At 10 p.m. one guest will win $5,000 in cash. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.

HARD ROCK: Enjoy the music at Council Oak Bar Stage this weekend, starting with Omar Coleman on Friday and Dave Specter on Saturday for 8 p.m. shows. Hard Rock Café Stage will feature Ultra Beat on Friday and ARRA on Saturday for 9 p.m. performances.

HORSESHOE: Highlights from the recently concluded World Series of Poker Circuit Event at the Hammond property include a first-ever Circuit gold ring for mixed-game specialist Kenneth Po in Event #8. Po is a veteran of more than dozen years on the poker scene. Meanwhile, David Schonback returned to the Circuit following a 12-year absence to best 932 participants in the Monster Stack for a $52,756 first prize. Event #1, which was held over five starting flights over several days, attracted 3,173 entries for a total prize pool of $1,047,090. Trevor Bubolz won his first Circuit gold ring and $135,155. The first seniors tournament was captured by Emil Zauld of Essex, Illinois.