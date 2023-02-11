National Park Service Rangers will lead a tour up Mount Baldy, the tallest dune in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

People can hike up to the top of the 126-foot-high dune, which has been closed to the general public since it swallowed a boy in 2013. The National Park Service has since mapped out all the sinkholes where the wandering dune covered trees, which rotted away and created cavities that can trap unsuspecting hikers underground if they unwittingly step on them.

Most of the guided tours take place in the summer. But rangers will lead a rare winter tour from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

"Even though the dune is closed for general public use, this ranger-led tour will allow visitors to experience the beauty and spectacular views from the tallest dune in the national park," Indiana Dunes National Park Service Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "No reservation is required. We will hold the hike regardless of weather conditions and are hoping for a snowy winter wonderland."

Mount Baldy is so called because it's bald, lacking vegetation like marram grass that tends to grow on dunes. The winds have been pushing it inward in recent years, and it swallowed a picnic area and half the parking lot in its ongoing but slow-moving incursion inland.

People can meet at the parking lot at the Mount Baldy parking lot just off of U.S. 12 west of Michigan City, Indiana.

It costs $25 to visit the Indiana Dunes National Park from one to seven days or $45 for an annual pass.

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit nps.gov/indu or find the Indiana Dunes National Park on Facebook.