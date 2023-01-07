National Park Visitor Center screening free movies this winter

Films will be presented at the Indiana Dunes National Park Visitor Center.

The visitor center at 1215 IN-49 Porter will screen different movies running about an hour and a half every weekend in January. All the documentary films have a National Park theme.

People will be able to see the "Shifting Sands" documentary on Jan. 8, "The Tuskegee Airmen" and "Steel and Steam" on Jan. 14 and 15, "Everglades of the North" on Jan. 21 and 22 and "Heroes on Deck" on Jan. 28 and 29.

All the movies are free and open to the public.

The Saturday movies start at 10 a.m. The Sunday movies begin at 2 p.m.

"Escape the cold and join a ranger and fellow visitors on Saturdays and Sundays in January for a National Park themed movie at the Indiana Dunes National Park Visitor Center," Indiana Dunes National Park Public Information Officer Bruce Rowe said.

It's one of many programs offered year-round at the Indiana Dunes National Park, a park that stretches 15 miles along the Lake Michigan lakeshore and encompasses 15,000 acres of diverse beaches, forests, prairies, wetlands and oak and savannah habitats. More than 3 million people visit the National Park every year.

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit www.nps.gov/indu or go to www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.