National Veterans Art Museum operating with online format during pandemic
The National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

CHICAGO — The National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago, which seeks to celebrate and preserve the work of veteran artists around the country, has switched to an online format during the coronavirus pandemic, such as through its virtual program, “Today & Every Day.”

The museum at 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. has temporarily closed its doors but created an online component to its permanent exhibit "The Things They Carried." The exhibit celebrates acclaimed author Tim O'Brien's collection of connected short stories about his experience in the Vietnam War, linked by the central metaphor of rucking with a heavy load while out on patrol.

The widely feted book, taught at universities across the country, has sold more than 2 million copies and is considered one of the greatest works of literature about the Vietnam War and modern war itself.

It's won a truck worth of awards as well as ending up as a nominee for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

The museum also is hosting artist spotlights online, including an artist talk with exhibiting artist and National Veterans Art Museum Maurice Costello who appeared in conversation with National Veterans Art Museum Gallery Coordination and Collection Manager Megan Owoc.

"As 2020 comes to an end, and we begin our 2021 programs and initiatives, remember that our mission to collect, preserve, and exhibit the work of veteran artists will continue," the National Veterans Art Museum said in a press release.

"Through our virtual museum, we will continue to share these captivating stories with you and look forward to welcoming you back to the museum in the near future."

The online "The Things They Carried" exhibit and all of the museum's past programs from 2020 can be viewed online at www.nvam.org

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

