After more than 20 years, Harbor Buick GMC is closing its Portage location at 6100 U.S. 6 af…

Hammond has scored its first indoor hockey and ice skating rink that it hopes to become a dr…

Carson Pirie Scott opened in Hammond in 1954 as the anchor to the Woodmar Mall, a V-shaped m…

Nonpartisan school board may keep politics out in some community elections, but not East Chicago.

The United Steelworkers union said U.S. Steel has pulled back on its "worst proposals" to gu…

Mark Newman has taken over as executive director of Indiana Public Broadcasting, which repre…

If you go

Tickets range from $10 to $17 per person. The museum is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Visitors to one of Ohio's 3Cs cities also can drop by the bars of the Short North neighborhood south of the Ohio State campus, the restaurants in German Village, and the recreation of Georges Seurat's "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of LaGrande Jatte" in Topiary Park.