Nationally touring quilt exhibit shines light on endangered species

A nationally touring quilt exhibit at four Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers will raise awareness this summer about the plight of endangered species.

More than 180 quilts will be displayed at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township near Beecher, and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet as part of the "Inspired by Endangered Species" exhibit that will be displayed from Saturday through July 25.

It's a follow-up to the popular "Inspired by the National Parks" quilt exhibition in 2018, said Jenna Newcomb, the Forest Preserve’s supervisor of permitting and recreation.

"We are expecting an even greater turnout for this exhibition because of its focus on endangered animals all over the world, which not only fits our district mission but piques the interest of people who may not otherwise be interested in quilting,” she said.