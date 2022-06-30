'Nature Lovers' exhibit on display at South Shore Arts

Art meets nature in the latest exhibit at South Shore Arts.

The "Nature Lovers" group show is now on display at the South Shore Arts Main Gallery in Munster.

Renowned local artists Linda Dorman and Tom Torluemke curated the exhibition at the gallery in the Center for Visual & Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road. It features artwork by Zbigniew Bzdak, Peggy Macnamara, Casey Roberts, William Nichols, Corey Hagelberg, Joanne Aono, Tony Fitzpatrick, Catherine Schwalbe and Em’rynn Artunian.

“'We are nature' is the overarching theme addressed by the artists in this exhibition. It is seen in reverence for plants and animals, seasons, patterns, and cycles in nature," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Each artist in the exhibit has a different love relationship and experience with the natural world. Each sees nature as art through their devotion, careful inspection, observation and experience as avenues for expression. Visitors to the exhibition will find visions of life’s offerings, grand and tiny, still and moving, growing and fossilized—but always with an eye towards change."

The South Shore Arts summer exhibit will be on display through Aug. 27. It's free and open to the public.

South Shore Arts will also host the related program, "Nature Stories," at 7 p.m. on July 7.

"Twelve micro talks relating to stories about nature will be featured," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Speakers have 20 images and 20 seconds per slide to talk about a topic of their choice. It's a fun, fast-paced event that presents many great stories and ideas in a short amount of time. If you have a great short nature story submit it to Gallery Manager Brandon Johnson."

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org or call 219-836-1839.

