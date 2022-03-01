 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nature show now being broadcast on television

Nature show now being broadcast on television

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s monthly “Buzz” nature show will now be aired by WJYS TV.

 Provided

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s monthly “Buzz” nature show will go from being online and on local cable to airing on a bigger television station with viewers across the Midwest.

The show, which is broadcast on Facebook and YouTube, got picked up by the local cable station WJYS TV, which will allow it to reach a wider television audience.

WJYS reaches more than a million people in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

"The show's inclusion on WJYS is being funded by The Nature Foundation of Will County," The Forest Preserve said in a press release.  "Airing 'The Buzz' on WJYS provides the show with a set television time slot each month so viewers can plan to watch, but it will also run at additional times on WJYS as other spots become available. As always, the award-winning show will debut on the Forest Preserve District’s Facebook and YouTube pages on the last Wednesday of the month."

It's also aired on local cable stations across the south suburbs, including in Joliet, Naperville, New Lenox, Romeoville and Tinley Park.

Forest Preserve Program Coordinator Suzy Lyttle hosts the show, which covers subjects like Canada geese, raccoons and winter activities one can do in the Forest Preserves of Will County, which manages more than 23,000 acres of parkland in more than 20 forests across the south suburbs.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

