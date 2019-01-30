'Nature vs Everything' exhibit opens at Lubeznik Center for the Arts

A new environmentally minded exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City explores "the perilous battle between humanity and the natural world."
Nine contemporary artists are featured in the "Nature vs Everything" exhibit at the museum at 101 W 2nd St in downtown Michigan City, which runs from Friday through June 8th.
Dan Attoe, Amy Casey, Juan Angel Chávez, Diane Christiansen, Shoshanna Utchenik, Michael Pajón, Liliana Porter, Alison Ruttan, and Tom Torluemke all contributed pieces to the "dynamic show that makes strong statements on environmental hazards using a variety of different mediums."
“Our ability to destroy our environment is a concern for everyone," Exhibition Director Lora Fosberg said. "And yet, we as human beings are capable of ignoring the issue, to the point of avoiding the topic in conversation. We just move blindly ahead."
Ruttan's "Line in the Sand" floor sculpture for instance looks at Gulf War devastation by splaying more than 400 ceramic cast vehicles across a sand-covered platform. Attoe's intimate landscape paintings depict tiny humans and feature cryptic comments. Torluemke's large panoramic painting contrasts "sweeping pastoral landscapes, green grass, and blue skies" with "devastation, with desolate mountains and burned-out cars and buildings."
A rare piece of art viewers are encouraged to touch, it has panels that can be flipped between to illustrate the sharply differing conditions.
The Lubeznic Center for the Arts also will show a large-scale installation by the artists Christiansen and Utchenik in the Susan Block Gallery on the second floor.
"It starts with an animated video of a charcoal-drawn landscape with its inhabitants and extends into three colorful dimensions so that the viewer becomes part of the art," the Lubeznik said in a news release.
An opening reception will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Fosberg will be on hand to offer insights into the artists and their works.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219.874.4900.