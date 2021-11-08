Navy Pier to host art exhibit about climate change

CHICAGO — "Our Common Home," a touring art installation focused on climate change, will make its U.S. debut at Navy Pier later this month.
The immersive audiovisual public art installation was created by Montreal-based media art studio Iregular.
It shines a light on the impact of climate change on the environment and how individual actions affect the earth. The art consists of installations at four locations: Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion, by the fountain at Polk Bros Park, Pier Park near the Centennial Wheel and on the the South Dock near Billy Goat Tavern.
Our Common Home opens on Nov. 26 and will be displayed through Jan. 2.
“We are honored to host the U.S. debut for Our Common Home, created to educate the public and build awareness about the ongoing fight against climate change,” said Marilynn Gardner, president and CEO of Navy Pier. ”This new eye-opening interactive art installation is the latest example of how Navy Pier fulfills its mission as a nonprofit cultural institution to be a world-class public place. The People’s Pier encourages movement, exploration, interaction and discovery for our visitors.”
The work consists of projections accompanied by a soundtrack. It's a sensory experience visitors can interact with by talking, moving or shining light from their phones.
Iregular made a new technology that turns building facades into interactive displays created by optics, computer vision, artificial intelligence and machine learning. They detect and track people and objects moving through the spaces.
"Through our work, we aim to create conversations around the global environmental crisis and make people think on how their individual actions have a global impact,” said Daniel Iregui, founder of Iregular. “We are thrilled that Navy Pier will be the setting of Our Common Home’s U.S. premiere and serve as a platform to build reflection for these current issues threatening our existence.”
Visitors also can check out the Light Up the Lake holiday light-sculpture experience that can be viewed across Navy Pier, one of the Midwest's top tourist attractions with 9 million guests a year.
For more information, visit www.navypier.org.
