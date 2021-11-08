 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Navy Pier to host art exhibit about climate change
urgent

Navy Pier to host art exhibit about climate change

CHICAGO — "Our Common Home," a touring art installation focused on climate change, will make its U.S. debut at Navy Pier later this month.

The immersive audiovisual public art installation was created by Montreal-based media art studio Iregular.

It shines a light on the impact of climate change on the environment and how individual actions affect the earth. The art consists of installations at four locations: Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion, by the fountain at Polk Bros Park, Pier Park near the Centennial Wheel and on the the South Dock near Billy Goat Tavern.

Our Common Home opens on Nov. 26 and will be displayed through Jan. 2.

“We are honored to host the U.S. debut for Our Common Home, created to educate the public and build awareness about the ongoing fight against climate change,” said Marilynn Gardner, president and CEO of Navy Pier. ”This new eye-opening interactive art installation is the latest example of how Navy Pier fulfills its mission as a nonprofit cultural institution to be a world-class public place. The People’s Pier encourages movement, exploration, interaction and discovery for our visitors.”

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The work consists of projections accompanied by a soundtrack. It's a sensory experience visitors can interact with by talking, moving or shining light from their phones. 

Iregular made a new technology that turns building facades into interactive displays created by optics, computer vision, artificial intelligence and machine learning. They detect and track people and objects moving through the spaces. 

"Through our work, we aim to create conversations around the global environmental crisis and make people think on how their individual actions have a global impact,” said Daniel Iregui, founder of Iregular. “We are thrilled that Navy Pier will be the setting of Our Common Home’s U.S. premiere and serve as a platform to build reflection for these current issues threatening our existence.”

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Visitors also can check out the Light Up the Lake holiday light-sculpture experience that can be viewed across Navy Pier, one of the Midwest's top tourist attractions with 9 million guests a year.

For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Little known facts about Princess Diana

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts