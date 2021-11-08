Navy Pier to host art exhibit about climate change

CHICAGO — "Our Common Home," a touring art installation focused on climate change, will make its U.S. debut at Navy Pier later this month.

The immersive audiovisual public art installation was created by Montreal-based media art studio Iregular.

It shines a light on the impact of climate change on the environment and how individual actions affect the earth. The art consists of installations at four locations: Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion, by the fountain at Polk Bros Park, Pier Park near the Centennial Wheel and on the the South Dock near Billy Goat Tavern.

Our Common Home opens on Nov. 26 and will be displayed through Jan. 2.

“We are honored to host the U.S. debut for Our Common Home, created to educate the public and build awareness about the ongoing fight against climate change,” said Marilynn Gardner, president and CEO of Navy Pier. ”This new eye-opening interactive art installation is the latest example of how Navy Pier fulfills its mission as a nonprofit cultural institution to be a world-class public place. The People’s Pier encourages movement, exploration, interaction and discovery for our visitors.”