NBC Chicago reporter to give talk at Marquette High School Senior Breakfast

Mary Ann Bergerson Ahern 

 Provided

Emmy-Winning NBC Chicago Reporter Mary Ann Bergerson Ahern will deliver the keynote speech at her alma mater.

Bergerson Ahern, one of Marquette High School's most accomplished alumnae, will give an address to the class of 2022 at the school's senior breakfast at the Fremont Ballroom at Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa at 9 a.m. on June 6.

“I have very fond memories of Marquette High School and look forward to celebrating with the graduating class on this important day in their lives,” Bergerson Ahern said.

She joined NBC Chicago in 1989. She has covered the selection of Pope Francis, several presidential inaugurations, Princess Diana's visit to Chicago and the canonization of pontiffs John XXIII and John Paul II in Rome. 

She conducted the late actor Christopher Reeve’s final television interview.

Bergerson Ahern graduated from John Carrol University and earned master's degrees from Northeastern Illinois University and Northwestern University.

People are also reading…

Her many honors include a Peter Lisagor Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago Headline Club. 

“Mrs. Bergerson Ahern’s career is one that every journalism student in America should strive to emulate. She embodies fairness and grace while maintaining an unwavering pursuit of truth. We’re very fortunate to have her join us on June 6 and especially proud to call her an alumna and friend of Marquette Catholic High School,” principal Casey Martin said.

Commencement will follow later that day at 6:30 pm inside the Richard and Louise Scholl Student Center with a Baccalaureate Mass slated for 5 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Michigan City.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

