Ne-Yo to perform at Hard Rock Casino

Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Ne-Yo will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

Ne-Yo will play at the Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary on Dec. 3. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

"Ne-Yo recently released his long-awaited, eighth studio album, 'Self Explanatory,' which you can stream on all platforms via Motown Records," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The project includes collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Trippie Redd and Zae France along with standout singles such as 'You Got The Body,' 'Stay Down,' 'Don’t Love Me' and more."

The acclaimed artist has won three Grammy Awards and had many hits.

"Over the course of his illustrious career, Ne-Yo has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His first single, 2005’s 'So Sick,' hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified quadruple-platinum," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles – including 'Sexy Love,' 'Closer,' 'Because of You,' 'Miss Independent' and 'Push Back' featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don."

In addition to being a performer, Ne-Yo also is a songwriter and star of both the big and small screen.

"He has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage, penning bangers like Rihanna’s 'Unfaithful,' 'Russian Roulette,' and 'Take a Bow,' along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem 'Irreplaceable' and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood and Celine Dion among others," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Beyond his artistry, Ne-Yo’s film and television credits include NBC’s World of Dance, Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, George Lucas' Red Tails, The Wiz Live! and Starz’ Step Up: High Water."

Tickets for the 21 and older show start at $65.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.