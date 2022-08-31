 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Ne-Yo to perform at Hard Rock Casino

  • 0
Ne-Yo to perform at Hard Rock Casino

Ne-Yo

 Provided

Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Ne-Yo will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

Ne-Yo will play at the Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary on Dec. 3. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

"Ne-Yo recently released his long-awaited, eighth studio album, 'Self Explanatory,' which you can stream on all platforms via Motown Records," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The project includes collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Trippie Redd and Zae France along with standout singles such as 'You Got The Body,' 'Stay Down,' 'Don’t Love Me' and more."

The acclaimed artist has won three Grammy Awards and had many hits.

"Over the course of his illustrious career, Ne-Yo has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His first single, 2005’s 'So Sick,' hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified quadruple-platinum," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles – including 'Sexy Love,' 'Closer,' 'Because of You,' 'Miss Independent' and 'Push Back' featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don."

People are also reading…

In addition to being a performer, Ne-Yo also is a songwriter and star of both the big and small screen.

"He has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage, penning bangers like Rihanna’s 'Unfaithful,' 'Russian Roulette,' and 'Take a Bow,' along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem 'Irreplaceable' and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood and Celine Dion among others," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Beyond his artistry, Ne-Yo’s film and television credits include NBC’s World of Dance, Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, George Lucas' Red Tails, The Wiz Live! and Starz’ Step Up: High Water."

Tickets for the 21 and older show start at $65.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar

All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joseph Gordon-Levitt lines up to exciting new movie projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts