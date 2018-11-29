Lou Reed fronted the Velvet Underground, hung out with Andy Warhol and famously walked on the wild side.
The Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach plans to mark the five-year anniversary of the underground rock icon's death with a tribute next Friday. Rolling Stone Magazine contributing editor and Lou Reed biographer Anthony DeCurtis will read from and sign copies of "Lou Reed: A Life" at 7 p.m., Dec. 7 in the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street, He and the Chicago-based band 26 Dollars will then play Lou Reed covers.
Reed's most famous song, "Walk on the Wild Side," borrowed its name from Algren's novel, "A Walk on the Wild Side," which came out 16 years earlier.
“Both Reed and Algren brought to light then little-known underworlds: Reed with his 1960s New York gay and transgender scene, and Algren’s sad drunks, prostitutes, drug addicts and prizefighters of the 1930s and ‘40s,” said Sue Rutsen, co-founder of the Algren Museum that pays homage to the part-time Miller resident who won a National Book Award. "The themes covered by Reed and Algren resonate today," she said.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2zBSvqX. Wine and craft beer from the 18th Street Brewery taproom down the street will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.nelsonalgrenmuseumofmillerbeach.com or email suerutsen@comcast.net.