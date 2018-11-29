Sue Rutsen, co-founder of the Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach, will give a talk Saturda…

This Sunday, the Nelson Algren Museum in Miller Beach will celebrate what would have been th…

A volunteer coalition has formed to promote tourism in Gary’s lakefront Miller neighborhood,…

Gary's new Nelson Algren Museum landed a collection of historic photographs from Algren's fr…

Gary's Nelson Algren Museum has arranged for a screening of "The Man with the Golden Arm," t…

The long-awaited Nelson Algren Museum opens Sunday in Gary's Miller neighborhood, where the …

Anyone who’s ever kicked around the idea of rolling out a food truck or launching a catering…

Nelson Algren, the National Book Award-winning author who lived for a while in Gary’s Miller…

The latest attraction in Gary's Miller neighborhood, one of Northwest Indiana's biggest arts…

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2zBSvqX. Wine and craft beer from the 18th Street Brewery taproom down the street will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit www.nelsonalgrenmuseumofmillerbeach.com or email suerutsen@comcast.net.