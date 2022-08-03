Nelson Algren scholar Bill Savage to give talk in Miller

Nelson Agren scholar Bill Savage will give a talk in the Miller neighborhood where the National Book Award winner once resided.

Savage will give a talk at 7 p.m. Friday at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

"Bill is the pre-eminent resource on Nelson Algren, having written annotations for the 60th anniversary edition of 'Algren's Chicago: City on the Make' and served as editor to the 50th anniversary critical edition of 'The Man With the Golden Arm,'" Nelson Algren Museum Founder Sue Rutsen said. "Join us to hear insights into Algren against a backdrop of Chicago history and Chicago spaces, perhaps with a bit of baseball and saloon culture thrown in for good measure."

The 616 Sound Stage also will host an open mic in which the audience can share its favorite passages from Algren's work. A few of his books will be available for purchase.

It's just the latest cultural program sponsored by the museum that celebrates the acclaimed author who bought a house in Miller with the proceeds from "The Man With the Golden Arm."

"Sometimes in small towns there's a tendency to discount local events, taking a 'how good can it be if it's happening here' attitude," Rutsen said. "The Algren Museum has brought in two writers from the Rolling Stone, Anthony DeCurtis and Holly George-Warren, to speak on Lou Reed and Janis Joplin, and recently David Masciotra on Indiana artist John Mellencamp. We have discussed Richard Wright's 'Native Son' and heard from the curator of the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library. We have heard from all three published biographers of Algren: Bettina Drew, Mary Wisniewski and Colin Asher. Even among these dignitaries, our speaker Friday, Bill Savage, stands out."

Tickets are $10. People can buy drinks from the neighboring Thumbs Up tavern, which the event will be moved to if it rains.

For more information, visit nelsonalgrenmuseumofmillerbeach.com.