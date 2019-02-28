Nest to celebrate International Women's Day with art, music and comedy

Nest in Michigan City plans to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 with an art exhibit, stand-up comedy, live music and more.
The gift shop, art gallery and performance space at 802 Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City, which bills itself as a hub of curiosities and curios, partnered with The Michigan City Commission for Women and the Michigan City Mainstreet Association to put on the "International Women’s Day: Positive Visibility of Women Celebrating Achievements" gathering.
The program between 4 and 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8 will include international food, non-alcoholic beverages, live music by Michelle Schafer, educational activities, and a women's art exhibit, according to a press release. Featured artists include Michelle Wiser, Suzanna Watson, Melissa Washburn, Valerie Taglieri, Carole Stodder, Louise Belmont-Skinner, Sandy Setlik, Heather Seawright, Julia Nielsen, Nancy Natow-Cassidy, Shari LeMonnier, Amanda G. Joyner, Laurel Izard, Frances Marlene Campbell Guichard, Dawn Arnold Diamantopoulos, Amy Davis-Navadauskas, Margie Criner, Suzanne Cohen-Lange, Jill Chambers, and Carol Block.
The event is free and open to the public.
Located in Michigan City's Uptown Arts District, the Nest exhibits the work of local visual artists, offers art classes, and hosts live music performances, open mic nights and talent shows emceed by the accordion-playing nerd rock superhero Captain Ambivalent, including a recent one that featured a large inflatable T-Rex. It carries an array of unique gifts for any occasion, including crafts, clothes, jewelry, and pottery.
For more information, call 219.262.5200 or find The Nest Michigan City on Facebook.